So Fresh, So Clean: OutKast x MUNDIAL Release ‘Stankonia F.C.’ Capsule To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album

The hits keep coming for OutKast as the Rock & Rall Hall Of Fame legends who are celebrating 25 years of their iconic 'Stankonia' album with a fresh fashion collab.

Published on November 10, 2025

OutKast is perhaps the most iconic rap group of all time. The writing, the musicality, and the aesthetic of the almighty duo from Atlanta, Georgia, is the stuff of legend, and their art has left an indelible imprint on American pop culture. As previously reported, Big Boi and his partner-in-rhyme Andre 3000 were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the same year that they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 5-times platinum album Stankonia.

With the album’s historic birthday in mind, OutKast teamed up with MUNDIAL to release a capsule collection of high-quality merch dubbed “Stankonia F.C.” as it is fashioned after the kit that is worn by world-class footballers wear out on the pitch. The immense popularity of the Atlanta United soccer club and the impending 2026 World Cup make the collaboration a perfect synergy of sports and culture for ATLiens who want to rep the city’s finest artists in sporty style.

Here’s what MUNDIAL had to say about why they were so excited to work side-by-side with OutKast:

Stankonia didn’t just change hip-hop—it opened a world where imagination ruled and freedom was the language. MUNDIAL and OutKast bring that world to life as a soccer club for the culture and for fans who’ve carried the energy for decades. This collection is for those who’ve been there since the beginning—and for all who are ready to push it forward. And what better moment than now?

Sometimes, timing aligns in a way that can only be described as “divine”, this appears to be one of those moments. MUNDIAL has been pushing their message of happiness through the vehicle of football and there are very few things in this world that make people happier than apologizing to Ms. Jackson, staying so fresh and so clean, and calling out the name of the Black American hero Rosa Parks.

See more of the OutKast x MUNDIAL Stankonia F.C. collection below! To purchase, visit MUNDIAL.

