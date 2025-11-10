Hot 107.9 Raises Nearly $8K In Inaugural "Ballerz & Bowlerz"
Radio One Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 presented its inaugural Ballerz & Bowlerz in Decatur on Friday, Nov. 7. Hosted by Hot@Nite’s MiAsia Symone and sponsored by Cutwater Spirits, some of the ATL’s movers and shakers laced up their shoes and hit the lanes for a good cause. With appearances by Zaytoven, Zayskii, Mykko Montana, Gloss Up, Big Marco, Shop Boyz, Bellygang Kushington, and more, the event raised nearly $8K for MiAsia’s Hands On The Future Foundation. The proceeds will go towards feeding families in Atlanta during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Check out some of the highlights below!
