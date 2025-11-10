Listen Live
G. Herbo on His Best Era, Health Goals, and Giving Back

Published on November 10, 2025

G-Herbo Posted on the Corner Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Chicago’s own G. Herbo recently sat down with DJ Misses and Incognito for a candid conversation about his evolution as an artist, his personal life, and his drive for greatness. The rapper, who recently celebrated a birthday, is showing no signs of slowing down, with new projects and a fresh perspective on life.

Herbo is feeling confident about his current musical era, describing his new singles like “Reason” as some of his best work yet. “I’m just rapping good,” he stated. “Like, real good… I feel that’s my best, like, era of rap. Like, for real, for real.” He attributes this growth to a nostalgic session with producer Don Cannon, which brought back the raw energy of his Lil Herb days.


Beyond the music, G Herbo is focused on his health. Inspired by Lil Wayne’s discipline, he shared his own commitment to clean eating and fitness. “I ain’t ate like fast food or fried food in like three weeks or a month,” he revealed. “I’m on my health journey right now.” This new focus extends to his upcoming tour in January, where he plans to maintain his healthy habits on the road.

Herbo also spoke on what keeps him motivated. Despite his success, he feels a constant push to solidify his place in hip-hop. “I really want to be, like, legendary,” he explained. “I want to be known as one of the, like, best rappers of my generation.”

He also touched on his community work with “Swerving Through Stress,” an initiative he started to give back and show kids from his neighborhood that success is possible. He emphasized the importance of having a strong support system, both in his career and his personal life, giving credit to his team and his partner for keeping him grounded.

Ultimately, G Herbo’s message to his fans is one of self-belief. “My whole career and like, everything, what took me the furthest is when I believed in myself, like, having confidence.” It’s this mindset that continues to propel him forward, promising an exciting new chapter for the Chicago star.

G. Herbo on His Best Era, Health Goals, and Giving Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

