Listen Live
Close
Athletes

Defend Ya Boy: The Morning Hustle Debates Hair Dye-Gate

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Morning Hustle "Defend Ya Boy" Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The Morning Hustle’s “Defend Ya Boy” segment recently put Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the hot seat, and the verdict is in. Host Alton Walker and the crew held a hilarious mock trial, charging Brown with smearing his hair enhancement product on opponents’ jerseys during games. The prosecution came out swinging, accusing Brown of being a “repeat offender” and hitting him with charges like “defacing property” and “assault and battery” for the hair dye incidents that left visible marks on other players’ uniforms. They argued he was making a bad name for all men who use a little touch-up.


In a spirited defense, the argument was made that Brown’s actions were simply a strategic part of the game. Harkening back to the 80s, the defense reminded everyone of the “Jheri curl juice” era, where couches needed plastic covers. The witty comeback? Opponents should just get “jersey ponchos.” The defense even suggested this could all be part of a brand deal, and that guarding someone that closely means you should expect to get a “sample on your jersey.” It was framed not as a foul, but as a brilliant defensive tactic—a “dry eraser” on the court.

Ultimately, the jury wasn’t swayed by the Jheri curl nostalgia. Jaylen Brown was found guilty. The courtroom’s sentence wasn’t about fines or suspensions, but something far more personal. The judge ruled that Brown must stop using all dye products and be “forced to live with the grays and age gracefully.” The segment concluded with a humorous welcome to the “bald brotherhood,” officially closing the case on Jaylen Brown’s infamous hairline escapades.

RELATED STORIES

Father Of Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Arrested After Las Vegas Stabbing Incident

Jaylen Brown Goes Viral For Rubbing Fake Hairline On OG Anunoby’s Jersey In Celtics Loss

Feeling Impatient? Kyle’s Message of the Day Is For You

Defend Ya Boy: The Morning Hustle Debates Hair Dye-Gate was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close