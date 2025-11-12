Listen Live
Close
Local

EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B Responds to Sexual Assault Accusations

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

UPDATED: November 12, 2025, 4:30 pm EST

A representative for Atlanta rapper B.o.B. has responded to the recent sexual assault accusations made against him by a Texas woman following a concert in San Diego.

The rapper’s attorney, Leron E. Rogers of Fox Rothschild LLP, shares this statement exclusively to Hot 107.9:

“Our client, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., known professionally as B.o.B., categorically denies the false allegations contained in the Complaint filed. This filing appears to be a calculated attempt to leverage publicity and extract a financial settlement from a public figure – a baseless “money grab” under the pretense of litigation.

Mr. Simmons will not be intimidated or coerced by such tactics, nor will he remain silent while his name and reputation are unfairly attacked.

In the Complaint, the Plaintiff identifies herself as a wife and mother. We believe the allegations are a fabricated narrative and the plaintiff is using B.o.B. as a scapegoat to explain her whereabouts to her husband on the date in question and designed to deflect personal consequences unrelated to our client. Fabricating accusations of this nature is both irresponsible and harmful.

Mr. Simmons recognizes that true victims of sexual assault deserve to be heard and supported, and false claims only undermine their persuit of justice.

Out of respect for the individuals involved and for the integrity of the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY

As reported by CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, the woman, referred to as “Jane” in legal documents, has filed a lawsuit claiming the artist assaulted her in a downtown San Diego hotel suite after his April 2025 performance at the California Beer Festival.

According to the lawsuit, Jane, a cancer survivor, credits B.o.B’s music with helping her through her treatment. She attended the concert with her cousin, viewing it as a celebration of her recovery. After being invited onstage to dance during the performance, Jane was approached by B.o.B’s manager and invited to an after-party at the Westin Hotel in the Gaslamp District.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane and her cousin arrived at the hotel around 3 a.m. While at the party, Jane claims she was offered drugs, which she declined. When her cousin left the room briefly, Jane alleges that B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., began to grope her and attempted to force himself on her. The assault reportedly ended when the artist’s manager interrupted, allowing Jane to escape.

The lawsuit also accuses B.o.B’s entourage of failing to protect Jane, despite being aware of the artist’s alleged intentions.

RELATED: B.o.B. on 15 Years of Music, Reinvention, and His New EP

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close