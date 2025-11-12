HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

UPDATED: November 12, 2025, 4:30 pm EST

A representative for Atlanta rapper B.o.B. has responded to the recent sexual assault accusations made against him by a Texas woman following a concert in San Diego.

The rapper’s attorney, Leron E. Rogers of Fox Rothschild LLP, shares this statement exclusively to Hot 107.9:

“Our client, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., known professionally as B.o.B., categorically denies the false allegations contained in the Complaint filed. This filing appears to be a calculated attempt to leverage publicity and extract a financial settlement from a public figure – a baseless “money grab” under the pretense of litigation. Mr. Simmons will not be intimidated or coerced by such tactics, nor will he remain silent while his name and reputation are unfairly attacked. In the Complaint, the Plaintiff identifies herself as a wife and mother. We believe the allegations are a fabricated narrative and the plaintiff is using B.o.B. as a scapegoat to explain her whereabouts to her husband on the date in question and designed to deflect personal consequences unrelated to our client. Fabricating accusations of this nature is both irresponsible and harmful. Mr. Simmons recognizes that true victims of sexual assault deserve to be heard and supported, and false claims only undermine their persuit of justice. Out of respect for the individuals involved and for the integrity of the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

ORIGINAL STORY

As reported by CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, the woman, referred to as “Jane” in legal documents, has filed a lawsuit claiming the artist assaulted her in a downtown San Diego hotel suite after his April 2025 performance at the California Beer Festival.

According to the lawsuit, Jane, a cancer survivor, credits B.o.B’s music with helping her through her treatment. She attended the concert with her cousin, viewing it as a celebration of her recovery. After being invited onstage to dance during the performance, Jane was approached by B.o.B’s manager and invited to an after-party at the Westin Hotel in the Gaslamp District.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane and her cousin arrived at the hotel around 3 a.m. While at the party, Jane claims she was offered drugs, which she declined. When her cousin left the room briefly, Jane alleges that B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., began to grope her and attempted to force himself on her. The assault reportedly ended when the artist’s manager interrupted, allowing Jane to escape.

The lawsuit also accuses B.o.B’s entourage of failing to protect Jane, despite being aware of the artist’s alleged intentions.

