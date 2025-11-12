Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho
On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.
RELATED: Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and Local Impact
Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!
The article, Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho, was originally posted on foxync.com
1. Martha Reeves
2. Marilyn McCoo
3. Maysa
4. Fantasia
5. Kelly Price
6. Brownstone
Note: The current lineup that was initiated includes Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Teisha Brown
7. Marsha Ambrosius
8. MC Lyte
9. DJ Spinderella (of Salt N Pepa)
10. LaTavia Roberson (Formerly of Destiny’s Child)
11. Jekalyn Carr
12. Maranda Curtis
13. Vanessa Bell Armstrong
14. Tasha Page-Lockhart
Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho was originally published on majicatl.com