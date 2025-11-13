Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining The Halftime Show

Meg is setting her sights on one of the biggest goals in music, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion goes big on big every time she pops out.

From dropping new music to hard-launching a relationship, Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll. Now, she’s setting her sights on one of the biggest goals in music, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Houston Hottie spoke with US Weekly, putting it out into the universe that she wants to hit that stage one day, saying, “I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future.”

One thing about Meg, she loves a good challenge, and this one’s no different. She went in-depth about how she’s willing to do whatever it takes to put on a memorable show, saying, “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I would love to put on a show, so I’d want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises, and put on for my city.”

With Jay-Z playing a major role in planning each Super Bowl halftime show and Megan still having ties to Roc Nation, this seems like a no-brainer. Especially since Thee Stallion has built an impressive catalog in such a short time. Everyone (of age, of course) would be driving the boat while Thee Hot Girl did her big one on stage.

Megan hasn’t let her foot off the gas in the music department. With her new boo, Klay Thompson, starting up the NBA season, she made it clear she’s got a little more time on her hands. With that newfound time came some new heat. The H-Town rapper dropped “LOVER GIRL.” where she openly admitted the song was inspired by her new man, Klay.

The song has been all over social media, with users showing love to their significant others while it plays in the background.

Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion Manifests Headlining The Halftime Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart...

Walmart Removes T-Shirt Showing Nazi Salute From Website

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Travis Scott Unveils His Next Air Jordan 1 Low & Yes, Hype Beasts Are Ready

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Local

HOT 107.9 EXCLUSIVE: B.o.B’s Attorney Issues Statement On Recent Sexual Assault Accusations

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close