The Lo Down: Ray J Heartbroken On Stream?

Published on November 13, 2025

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lore’l is back with the Lo Down on The Morning Hustle, and she’s diving deep into the messy world of celebrity relationships and streaming culture. From Ray J’s emotional confessions to the blurry line between real life and online entertainment, there’s a lot to unpack.


The drama kicked off with Ray J getting emotional on a stream, telling his rumored girlfriend Sheila that while he loves her, he still wants to be back with his ex-partner, Princess Love. The confusing moment left many, including Lore’l, questioning what’s really going on. Despite his public connection with Sheila, a contestant from the Zeus Network show “Love Cabin,” it seems Ray J’s heart is still with Princess. The sentiment is clear: no matter what foolishness he gets into, his love for Princess and his family remains his priority.

This situation has everyone wondering what’s real and what’s just for clicks in the streaming world. Lore’l pointed out that this isn’t new. From DDG and India Love’s rumored “showmance” to Ray J himself admitting that “crashing out” boosts his business algorithm, it’s all starting to feel like one big storyline. These streamers are creating drama to keep their numbers up, much like a reality TV show. It’s a calculated move to keep viewers hooked and the money flowing.

Ultimately, the conversation highlights a growing problem in entertainment: it’s becoming impossible to tell what’s authentic. Lore’l reminds everyone to be careful about what they consume online. As the lines between reality and performance continue to blur, it’s a reminder that much of what we see is crafted for our entertainment, not a reflection of real life.

The Lo Down: Ray J Heartbroken On Stream? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

