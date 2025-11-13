Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Looks like Diddy is going to be in prison a little longer than he expected. According to Page Six, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been pushed back a month and speculation is that’s because the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul keeps breaking the rules.

“The embattled music mogul was initially expected to finish serving time at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey on May 8, 2028,” Page Six reports. That date has now been changed to June 4, 2028.

While there has been no official reason for the added time to Diddy’s sentence, Page Six notes that the adjustment in the arguably best ad-libber since Pete Rock’s sentence comes after reports of several prison rules violations.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Just last week, TMZ reported that Combs was in “trouble with prison officials” for consuming “homemade alcohol” made from apples, soda and fermented sugar.

Combs’ spokesperson told Page Six that Diddy was adjusting to life at FCI Fort Dix and “working on himself and doing better each day.”

The rep added, “As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth,” Page Six reports.

CBS News reported, Friday, that Combs was busted again for reportedly having a prohibited three-way phone call. The alleged three-way call reportedly took place on Nov. 3, just four days before Combs was transferred from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to the low-security New Jersey prison. Also a new mugshot of Diddy where he displayed his gray hair has been trending on social media.

Combs claimed he didn’t know that a “third party or three-way calls are not authorized” as he was never given the prison admission and orientation handbook.

Combs has been locked up since his arrest in September 2024 when he was charged with “racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution,” Page Six reports.

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer was originally published on hiphopwired.com