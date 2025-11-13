Morris Brown Alumni Rally To Revive Legendary Marching Band

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

After more than two decades of silence, the iconic Morris Brown College Marching Wolverines are poised for a comeback. Once a symbol of culture, pride, and showmanship, the band is remembered for its performances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl, and even the hit movie Drumline. Now, alumni and supporters are rallying to bring back the rhythm that defined the college and the Atlanta community.

“Not just a great band — the greatest band,” former band director Kelly Fanning tells 11Alive, reflecting on the legacy of the Marching Wolverines. For generations, the band was a source of pride, showcasing precision and grace on a national stage.

The band’s silence began over 20 years ago when Morris Brown College lost its accreditation, leading to the program’s dissolution. “There was absolutely a hole in the community, in our hearts,” Fanning added. “There’s nothing that can replace it.”

With accreditation restored and enrollment on the rise, the college is now focused on reviving the band. Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, emphasized the importance of this effort. “If we bring back the band, that’s 200-plus students without even trying,” he said. “It would heavily impact our music department and enrollment here at Morris Brown.”

The college estimates it will need $5 million to fully relaunch the program and is calling on alumni and supporters to help fund the effort. Former majorette Carolita Chester Benton shared her excitement, saying, “It just meant the world to me to be part of an organization that is cultured, sophisticated, and full of grace and fun.”

Morris Brown currently has about 540 students and is preparing to celebrate its 145th anniversary next year. The college hopes the return of the Marching Wolverines will be a highlight of the celebration. “Hopefully we’re coming back,” said former majorette Katherine Callahan. “And when we’re coming back, everybody needs to get ready.”

To support the revival of the Marching Wolverines, donations can be made through the college’s website.

Morris Brown Alumni Rally To Revive Legendary Marching Band was originally published on majicatl.com