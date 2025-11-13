Listen Live
Akon Busted On A Warrant For A Suspended License

Akon Locked Up After Getting Lacking On A Warrant For A Suspended License

Akon had a little run-in with the law recently that landed him in jail for a hot second.

Published on November 13, 2025

American Singer Akon Performs At Concert In Delhi
Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Akon had a little run-in with the law recently that landed him in jail for a hot second.

Konvict Music’s own reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest due to a suspended license, according to TMZ. Back in September, Akon was cruising around Atlanta in his Cybertruck when police found his whip sitting in the middle of the road. He claimed the battery died, which is why it was left there.

Police stated that they called for a tow truck to get the Soul Survivor artist’s car out of the road, and during that process discovered his license was suspended. That left Akon with a citation for driving around Georgia with a suspended license. Officers on the scene also reported they found “an illegal vape in the center console, which was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction.”

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was arrested last Thursday and released six hours later. Akon was taken into custody by the Chamblee Police Department on an out-of-county warrant. Neither Akon nor his team has made any official statements regarding the arrest. Shortly after, a mugshot surfaced online, and the internet began trolling him. 

Before this arrest, Akon had been staying low-key and moving in silence. Recently, he denied the rumors about putting a pause on Akon City, saying, “The project is still moving forward.”

Akon Locked Up After Getting Lacking On A Warrant For A Suspended License was originally published on hiphopwired.com

