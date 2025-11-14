Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Reunite To Host “Good Sports” On Prime Video

Source:

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are teaming up for a new sports talk show on Prime Video.

According to Deadline, Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will premiere a 12-episode run starting November 25. New episodes will stream on Tuesdays.

Good Sports will bring “sports superfans and comedy superstars,” such as Hart and Thompson, “who will put a new spin on sports commentary,” according to Prime Video.

The plan is for the comedic duo to bring “their signature unfiltered opinions and electrifying energy” to the series, including “hilarious takes on everything from the NFL and NBA to neighborhood pickup games and little league drama.”

The episodes will have the funnymen interviewing stars in both sports and entertainment and offering commentary on top stories and highlights.

“Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for Good Sports, and that’s a guaranteed win,” said Hart. “This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that’s fresh, unfiltered, and full of laughs. With our partners at Prime Video, we’re bringing the energy and a whole lot of love for the game.”

Variety notes that Amazon, like many media companies, have been focusing on sports and sports-related programming as more consumers move to streaming video to allow more freedom as to when to watch shows.

“Live sports, however, continue to lure the large audiences that advertisers crave. As more streaming outlets, including Prime Video, seek ad dollars to offset the costs of producing content for broadband audiences, they need programs that will appeal more strongly to Madison Avenue,” Variety reports.

The two men partnered for the Paris Olympics and created several viral clips by just riffing on the games, tweets and even Kevin’s feet not touching the floor while sitting in their hosting chairs.

Thompson added, “Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild, but this? This is next-level. “Good Sports is us just being ourselves—cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had. It’s gonna be a good time!!”

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Reunite To Host “Good Sports” On Prime Video was originally published on cassiuslife.com