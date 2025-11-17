Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals in Atlanta

Source: VIKTORIIA DROBOT / Getty

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Atlanta families are feeling the pinch of rising costs and financial strain. Thankfully, local organizations, churches, and community groups are stepping up to ensure everyone can enjoy a holiday meal. As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, here’s a list of places offering free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and food boxes in the Atlanta area:

1. Wade Walker YMCA, Stone Mountain

Event: Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Date: Mon, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. (while supplies last)

Mon, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. (while supplies last) Details: Food boxes distributed by YMCA and Stone Mountain Police.

Food boxes distributed by YMCA and Stone Mountain Police. More Info: YMCA Atlanta

2. Samson Health and Fitness Center, Stonecrest

Event: The King’s Table Turkey Day Giveaway

The King’s Table Turkey Day Giveaway Date: Thurs, Nov. 20, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Thurs, Nov. 20, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Details: Drive-thru distribution of over 3,000 turkeys.

Drive-thru distribution of over 3,000 turkeys. More Info: New Birth

3. Free Chapel Campuses (Multiple Locations)

Event: Free Chapel Chicken Giveaway

Free Chapel Chicken Giveaway Date: Thurs, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. (while supplies last)

Thurs, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. (while supplies last) Details: Forty-pound boxes of fresh chicken available on a first-come basis.

Forty-pound boxes of fresh chicken available on a first-come basis. More Info: Free Chapel

4. J.P. Moseley Park, Stockbridge

Event: Henry County Community Food Box Giveaway

Henry County Community Food Box Giveaway Date: Fri, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. (while supplies last)

Fri, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. (while supplies last) Details: Drive-thru food box giveaway open to all.

Drive-thru food box giveaway open to all. More Info: Henry County

5. Caring for Others Headquarters, Atlanta

Event: Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution

Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details: Poultry, produce, comforters, and essential goods distributed. RSVP requested.

Poultry, produce, comforters, and essential goods distributed. RSVP requested. More Info: Caring for Others

6. World Changers Church, College Park

Event: Annual Feeding Families

Annual Feeding Families Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Details: Free frozen turkey and traditional sides. Early arrival encouraged.

Free frozen turkey and traditional sides. Early arrival encouraged. More Info: World Changers

7. Stockbridge Amphitheater Parking Lot

Event: City of Stockbridge Turkey Giveaway

City of Stockbridge Turkey Giveaway Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. (while supplies last)

Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. (while supplies last) Details: First-come turkey giveaway for the community.

First-come turkey giveaway for the community. More Info: City of Stockbridge

8. New Testament Worldwide Gospel Ministries, Rex

Event: Seventh Annual Turkey Drive

Seventh Annual Turkey Drive Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: Over 2,000 turkeys, produce, and essential groceries distributed.

Over 2,000 turkeys, produce, and essential groceries distributed. More Info: NTWGM

9. The Villages at Carver YMCA, Atlanta

Event: Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway

Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Details: Turkeys and sides distributed by Making a Better Me Inc.

Turkeys and sides distributed by Making a Better Me Inc. More Info: YMCA Atlanta

10. Cascade United Methodist Church, Atlanta

Event: Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway

Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Date: Mon, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details: Thanksgiving baskets for over 2,000 families. No registration required.

Thanksgiving baskets for over 2,000 families. No registration required. More Info: Cascade UMC

11. Hosea Helps Headquarters, Atlanta

Event: Annual Thanksgiving Day Event

Annual Thanksgiving Day Event Date: Thurs, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thurs, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: Full Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and trimmings provided.

Full Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and trimmings provided. More Info: Hosea Helps

This Thanksgiving, let’s come together as a community to ensure no one goes without a meal. For more details on these events, visit the respective websites or contact the organizers directly.

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals in Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com