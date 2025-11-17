Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals in Atlanta
As Thanksgiving approaches, many Atlanta families are feeling the pinch of rising costs and financial strain. Thankfully, local organizations, churches, and community groups are stepping up to ensure everyone can enjoy a holiday meal. As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, here’s a list of places offering free Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and food boxes in the Atlanta area:
1. Wade Walker YMCA, Stone Mountain
- Event: Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- Date: Mon, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. (while supplies last)
- Details: Food boxes distributed by YMCA and Stone Mountain Police.
- More Info: YMCA Atlanta
2. Samson Health and Fitness Center, Stonecrest
- Event: The King’s Table Turkey Day Giveaway
- Date: Thurs, Nov. 20, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Details: Drive-thru distribution of over 3,000 turkeys.
- More Info: New Birth
3. Free Chapel Campuses (Multiple Locations)
- Event: Free Chapel Chicken Giveaway
- Date: Thurs, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. (while supplies last)
- Details: Forty-pound boxes of fresh chicken available on a first-come basis.
- More Info: Free Chapel
4. J.P. Moseley Park, Stockbridge
- Event: Henry County Community Food Box Giveaway
- Date: Fri, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. (while supplies last)
- Details: Drive-thru food box giveaway open to all.
- More Info: Henry County
5. Caring for Others Headquarters, Atlanta
- Event: Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution
- Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Details: Poultry, produce, comforters, and essential goods distributed. RSVP requested.
- More Info: Caring for Others
6. World Changers Church, College Park
- Event: Annual Feeding Families
- Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Details: Free frozen turkey and traditional sides. Early arrival encouraged.
- More Info: World Changers
7. Stockbridge Amphitheater Parking Lot
- Event: City of Stockbridge Turkey Giveaway
- Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. (while supplies last)
- Details: First-come turkey giveaway for the community.
- More Info: City of Stockbridge
8. New Testament Worldwide Gospel Ministries, Rex
- Event: Seventh Annual Turkey Drive
- Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Details: Over 2,000 turkeys, produce, and essential groceries distributed.
- More Info: NTWGM
9. The Villages at Carver YMCA, Atlanta
- Event: Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway
- Date: Sat, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Details: Turkeys and sides distributed by Making a Better Me Inc.
- More Info: YMCA Atlanta
10. Cascade United Methodist Church, Atlanta
- Event: Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway
- Date: Mon, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Details: Thanksgiving baskets for over 2,000 families. No registration required.
- More Info: Cascade UMC
11. Hosea Helps Headquarters, Atlanta
- Event: Annual Thanksgiving Day Event
- Date: Thurs, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Details: Full Thanksgiving meals, turkeys, and trimmings provided.
- More Info: Hosea Helps
This Thanksgiving, let’s come together as a community to ensure no one goes without a meal. For more details on these events, visit the respective websites or contact the organizers directly.
