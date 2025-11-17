Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

This weekend, a local church is providing some relief at the pump for families in need.

MegaFaith Center in College Park is teaming up with the city and Fulton County leaders to host its “Gas on God” giveaway on Saturday, November 22, at 10 am. The event will take place at the Chevron gas station at 5110 Old National Highway. Each vehicle will receive $50 worth of gas, while supplies last.

Senior Pastor Jessie Simms tells FOX 5 Atlanta that the event “is meant to remind the community that they are supported and not facing hardships alone.”

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway was originally published on majicatl.com