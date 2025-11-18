Listen Live
Close
Local

Atlanta City Council Rejects Short-Term Rentals Ban in Buckhead

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the Airbnb logo is seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In a closely contested decision, the Atlanta City Council voted against a proposal to ban new short-term rentals in Buckhead. The measure, aimed at addressing concerns over party houses, traffic, and crime, faced strong opposition from local rental operators and community members.

The proposed legislation sought to prohibit new Airbnb and Vrbo rentals in the affluent Buckhead neighborhood while allowing existing operators to continue under a grandfather clause. Advocates of the ban argued it was necessary to curb disruptive activities often associated with short-term rental properties. However, more than 20 speakers at the council meeting voiced their opposition, emphasizing the economic importance of short-term rentals and the responsible practices of many operators.

Rich Munroe, a representative of the Atlanta Metro Short-Term Rental Alliance (AMSTRA), highlighted the benefits of short-term rentals to Fox 5 Atlanta. “It’s giving people who come to Atlanta a completely different type of experience. It also helps us cover rising expenses like real estate taxes.”

The council’s decision reflects a broader debate over short-term rental regulations in Atlanta. While the city has implemented licensing requirements and restrictions since 2022, neighborhood-specific bans remain rare. Buckhead residents and operators remain divided, with some fearing the proposal could resurface in the future.

For now, short-term rental operators in Buckhead can continue their business, as the council monitors the situation and considers alternative solutions.

Atlanta City Council Rejects Short-Term Rentals Ban in Buckhead was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close