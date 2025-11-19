Gas Explosion Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Injures One, Displaces Dozens

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

A powerful gas explosion rocked the Northside Plaza apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night, leaving one man injured and forcing 40 residents to evacuate their homes. The explosion destroyed a vacant three-story building undergoing renovations, sending debris flying and triggering a massive emergency response.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Michael Roman confirmed to WAGA-TV that the explosion was caused by a gas leak but noted the investigation into its exact cause is ongoing. “We quickly discovered a three-story apartment building that was vacant under renovation had a gas explosion,” Roman said. “The cause of the explosion is under investigation until we know the actual cause.”

The injured man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Firefighters searched the damaged building but found no additional victims.

Residents reported smelling gas hours before the explosion. D’Andrea Moore, a resident, described the terrifying moment. “My daughter woke me up. My first instinct was to grab my kids and get out,” she said. Moore and her five children are now staying with family until the Red Cross can assist.

Another resident, a disabled veteran named Royal, said she reported the gas smell earlier in the day. “I called 911, but no one came immediately. Hours later, the explosion happened,” she said. Royal, who already suffers from back injuries, was knocked backward by the blast. “It could’ve saved that man that got hurt,” she added, expressing frustration over the delayed response.

The explosion has left the C building and surrounding areas unsafe. Crews are working to assess the damage and ensure no one else is trapped. Roman urged residents to report gas odors immediately to prevent such incidents. “If you smell gas, make the phone call,” he emphasized.

Displaced families are being assisted by the Red Cross and local authorities as investigations continue.

Gas Explosion Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Injures One, Displaces Dozens was originally published on majicatl.com