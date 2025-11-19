G Herbo, Mariah The Scientist, Cardi B Hit “Party’s Playlist”

✕

Partyboi Duece is back with another Party’s Playlist! Get ready to update your downloads because we’ve got the hottest albums and must-have tracks dropping right now. From G Herbo’s latest release, Lil Herb, to Summer Walker’s new project, Finally Over It, we’re covering the essentials. Plus, Duece is counting down the top three songs you need in your rotation, featuring new music from Cardi B, Loe Shimmy, and Mariah the Scientist. Let’s get into it!