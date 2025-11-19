Listen Live
G Herbo, Mariah The Scientist, Cardi B Hit “Party’s Playlist”

Published on November 19, 2025

Partyboi Duece is back with another Party’s Playlist! Get ready to update your downloads because we’ve got the hottest albums and must-have tracks dropping right now. From G Herbo’s latest release, Lil Herb, to Summer Walker’s new project, Finally Over It, we’re covering the essentials. Plus, Duece is counting down the top three songs you need in your rotation, featuring new music from Cardi B, Loe Shimmy, and Mariah the Scientist. Let’s get into it!

ALBUM TO COP: G HERBO’S LIL HERB

ALBUM TO COP: SUMMER WALKER’S FINALLY OVER IT

Now… THE TOP SONGS OF THE WEEK!

#3 Mariah The Scientist ft. Kali Uchis – “Is It A Crime”

#2 Loe Shimmy ft. Don Toliver – 3am

#1 Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto – Errtime (Remix)

