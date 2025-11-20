Listen Live
Naturi Naughton On New Film, Dating Don'ts, & Cheetah Girls

Naturi Naughton On New Film, Dating Don’ts, & The Cheetah Girls

Published on November 20, 2025

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Talks Career, Black Love, and Empowerment on The Morning Hustle

TMH NATURI NAUGHTON INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Naturi Naughton-Lewis recently joined The Morning Hustle, and the acclaimed actress and singer didn’t hold back. From her latest roles to her powerful message for Black women, Naturi dropped gems about her journey in Hollywood and in life. She’s keeping busy, starring in the new Lifetime movie “Friends and Lovers.” Reflecting on her career, she also touched on her iconic role as Lil’ Kim and her beginnings in the girl group 3LW, showing the depth and range of her decades-long presence in the entertainment industry.


Beyond the screen, Naturi opened up about her personal life and the strong foundation of her family. She shared that her parents were married for 52 years, and her grandparents for an incredible 65 years. This legacy of lasting love has clearly influenced her own views. She recounted being upfront with her husband when they started dating, letting him know immediately about her young daughter. Her story is a beautiful example of building a relationship on honesty and embracing blended families.

Naturi also delivered a powerful message of empowerment, urging women to believe they deserve happiness. She emphasized the need to stop self-sabotaging blessings and to hold onto faith, even when positive examples of love and success aren’t visible. Her words serve as an inspiring reminder to pursue personal joy and fulfillment without apology, a message that deeply resonates within the community.

During the conversation, Naturi also offered sharp cultural commentary. She touched on the high, and often unrealistic, expectations placed on Black women in the dating world. She also pointed out the positive shift in media, noting how networks like Lifetime have become more multicultural. What was once predominantly white programming now reflects a broader, more inclusive reality, a change she is proud to be a part of.

Eric Jerome Dickey’s ‘Friends And Lovers’ is a romantic drama exploring how friendship, passion, and forgiveness collide. The story follows two best friends, Debra, a Type A doctor, and Shelby, a free-spirited rule breaker, as their lives intertwine with those of Leonard and Tyrese. Airing now on Lifetime.

Naturi Naughton On New Film, Dating Don’ts, & The Cheetah Girls was originally published on themorninghustle.com

