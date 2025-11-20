Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Burtiful Spirit: GloRilla Announces She's Dropping An R&B Album

Burtiful Spirit: GloRilla Announces She’s Dropping An R&B Album

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

48th Annual McDonald's All-American Games With Halftime Performance From GloRilla
Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Flipping classic songs can be risky, but she pulled it off with “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”, a remix of Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down,” and fans ate it up. She also linked up with mid-2000s hitmaker T-Pain to bring back a nostalgic sound with her record, “I LUV HER.” If that wasn’t enough, Big Glo even made a Gospel song with Kirk Franklin.

Name something Gloria Hallelujah Woods can’t do, we’ll wait.

Now the Memphis rapper wants to take things up another notch with her latest idea. She recently took to social media to let her fans know she plans on releasing a full-length R&B album, “& I will be doing a rnb album.”

For most, this may come as a surprise, but if you dive deep into Glo’s life, it’s more believable. During a conversation with Billboard in 2022, GloRilla mentions her background in Church, which involved singing in the choir, “I came from a family of 10 kids. When I was younger, I used to go to Church and sing in the choir. So my mama always thought I can be a gospel singer.”

Fans went under her comments to impersonate how an R&B album would sound with her Memphis accent.

Another user dug up Big Glo singing her heart out:

One thing is for certain, GloRilla has walked down on any challenge she has faced; this one is no different. Now we wait for this R&B project

Burtiful Spirit: GloRilla Announces She’s Dropping An R&B Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Girlalala

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Explains 'Iceman' Rollout & Streaming Strategy

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake Seemingly Shades Serena Williams After Fan Calls Sexyy Red An Upgrade

Hip-Hop Wired
SONY Raised PS5 Game Console Price in the United States

Sony Is Knocking $100 Off PS5 Consoles As Part of Early Black Friday Deals

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Local

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close