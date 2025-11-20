Here's where ATL Is Going Internationally For Thanksgiving
AAA expects over 80 million people to travel for Thanksgiving this year with over 70 million getting to their Thanksgiving destinations by car. They also expect about 6 million travelers to fly; if any of them decide to drive instead you know what that means for an already busy look at holiday traffic. The FAA ended its flight-reduction emergency order this week; so hopefully, flights and traveler’s decision to use that method will increase.
- Thanksgiving is the busiest season for travel compared to other holidays like the Fourth of July and Memorial Day, and it is expected to be busier than ever in 2025.
- Nearly 82 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday this year, AAA projected on Monday, setting a new overall record.
- AAA’s projection of 81.8 million travelers is an increase of 1.6 million people from 2024 and 3 million more than the last pre-pandemic Thanksgiving in 2019.
- AAA projects at least 73 million people will travel by car, with the number potentially increasing if some of the 6 million expected flyers decide to drive instead after recent nationwide flight cancellations.
- Orlando leads the list of U.S. destinations for Thanksgiving, while Paris is among the top cities Americans will visit overseas, according to AAA.
The top destination for Thanksgiving from Atlanta to another country is Aruba this year. Understandably so; it is One Happy Island after all.
Peak Congestion for our area is as follows:
|Metro
|Route
|Peak Congestion Period
|Est. Travel Time
|Increase Compared to Typical
|Atlanta
|Atlanta to Savannah via I-16 E
|Sunday 3:30 PM
|5 hour 16 minutes
|53%
for the full grid and to read more on what to expect for holiday travel – here
