Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI

Ryan Wedding is wanted by the FBI on drug trafficking charges connected to the former Olympic athlete's ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FBI, Los Angeles, Cocaine, Ryan James Wedding, Canada, Olympic snowboarder, drug trafficking, export Cocaine, Department of Justice, transnational crime.
Source: Christina House / Getty

Ryan Wedding, perhaps taking inspiration from his former sport far too literally, finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Department, who claim that the former Olympic snowboarding athlete is a cocaine trafficker. According to the charges brought and pursued by the FBI, Ryan Wedding is reportedly connected to the dangerous Sinaloa cartel.

As seen in a press release from the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, 10 individuals connected to Ryan Wedding, a Canadian citizen now living in Mexico, were arrested and bringing the total to 11 people in custody.

From the DOJ:

Ryan James Wedding, 44, a Canadian national residing in Mexico, the case’s lead defendant, is charged with overseeing the operations of a criminal enterprise – including by engaging in witness intimidation tactics such as murder – and enriching himself with the enterprise’s laundered drug proceeds. In March 2025, Wedding was placed on the FBI’s List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. There is an increased $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or prosecution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi offered a statement, framing Wedding as a dangerous fugitive connected to the violent Mexican cartel. The FBI’s “Operation Giant Slalom” is the impetus for the arrests and manhunt for Wedding.

“Whether you’re a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted,” Bondi said. “Ryan Wedding controls one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in this world and works closely with the Sinaloa Cartel. We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled.”

Wedding is accused of ordering the murder of a witness set to testify against him for a federal drug trafficking case in Colombia.

Ryan Wedding is still on the run and is currently on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Photo: Getty

Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

5 Takeaways From Meek Mill’s ‘Indie Pack Vol.1’ EP

Hip-Hop Wired
Billboard Live Music Summit

Another Lawsuit Joint: Usher Suing Bryan-Michael Cox Over Restaurant Investment

Hip-Hop Wired
Girlalala

Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Drake Explains 'Iceman' Rollout & Streaming Strategy

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Local

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close