Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Yale Will Keep Teaching Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely

Yale Will Keep Teaching Its Popular Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Bad Bunny’s influence has left a permanent imprint on popular culture. Now, Yale University has decided his impact is important enough to study indefinitely.

As per Newsweek, the prestigious Ivy League institution will continue offering its course dedicated to analyzing the Puerto Rican superstar’s career. Originally launched in April, “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics” breaks down how the “MONACO” artist not only commands global fandom but also embeds political, cultural, and social commentary throughout his music. Topics explored include Puerto Rico’s threatened cultural identity post–Hurricane María and ways Bad Bunny has corrected mainstream misconceptions about the reggaeton genre.

The class’ popularity took Professor Albert Laguna by surprise — over 120 students attempted to enroll. Still, he intentionally kept the course small to maintain meaningful discussion. “I prefer small classes to develop the conversation, the connection between the students,” he told El Nuevo Día. Laguna also confirmed he plans to keep teaching the course as long as Bad Bunny remains relevant.

The timing is notable. Since being announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, Bad Bunny has faced loud criticism from detractors who claim he’s unworthy of the spotlight. A petition opposing the NFL’s decision has already surpassed 100,000 signatures.

Yale Will Keep Teaching Its Popular Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House

Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Local

College Park Church To Host Free Gas Giveaway

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Local

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close