Sisterhood Summit: Beyoncé & Solange Show Love To Brandy & Monica During Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour NJ Stop

The highly anticipated reunion tour with Brandy and Monica just hit a star-studded major stop, marking an “extra special” night in Newark, New Jersey. The Boys Is Mine Tour NJ stop was attended by an A-list group, including Beyoncé, Solange, and Patti LaBelle, turning the Prudential Center into a celebrity summit.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Emma McIntyre/ Kevin Mazur

Brandy and Monica may have been the main event, but the stop in Newark cemented the tour’s legacy. The energy and success of the entire run are a culmination of a history that spans more than 27 years. The performance at the Prudential Center marked one of the final stops before the tour’s conclusion, and it drew a who’s who of music royalty.

The Boys Is Mine Tour NJ: Sisterhood, Surprises, and A History of Hits

Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

After the Boys Is Mine Tour NJ stop, Monica quickly shared photos and videos on Instagram, giving a public shout-out to the women who were present to support the tour. Monica thanked Kelly Rowland, who has opened for the tour on several dates, for being a “class act” and for the “admirable” bond she shares with Beyoncé.

Monica continued: “You ladies and your family have always shown me genuine love. And [Solange], how I adore you. I love all three of you.”

After the concert, clips show Bey and her daughter Rumi greeting Monica. Rumi is seemingly a huge Monica fan as she shyly said, “Hi Monica.” The mother-daughter duo also spoke with legend Patti LaBelle, who joined Kelly on stage earlier in the evening.

The Newark stop of the tour marks the second show that Beyoncé attended in support of her former Destiny’s Child sister, Monica, and Brandy.

The rest of the Carter family also attended, as clips report Jay-Z and Blue Ivy (who seems to be almost as tall as her dad!) backstage with Beyoncé and Auntie Solange.

According to Rap-Up, the stage at the Prudential Center was also packed with performances. Surprise appearances added extra star power to the already impressive lineup. Ne-Yo delivered the “smoothest vibes and countless hits,” including a performance of his classic hit, “So Sick.” He was joined by Lola Brooke, who performed “Don’t Play With It.”

The tour’s massive success has been noted by the entire industry. Previous stops have featured stars like Rihanna and Queen Latifah. Kehlani even paid tribute to Brandy during an earlier stop, calling her “Our vocal bible, our Black Cinderella,” cementing the importance of this reunion in R&B history. She also performed her current hit “Folded” for fans.

The Thursday night stop in Houston, TX also saw a celebrity fest as stars like Law Roach, Nas, JT, and Lala Anthony sat in the front row. Ciara, Fat Joe, and Max B also provided performances.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

During the Boy Is Mine Tour NJ stop, Monica took a moment to thank her co-headliner, Brandy, for their renewed partnership. She wrote, “Creating history together 27 years and counting! I’ve enjoyed watching the world celebrate your gift as you step further into your purpose!”

This public acknowledgment underscores just how far the two have come after years of on-again-off-again friendship. This final stretch of The Boys Is Mine Tour cements the tour’s status as a cultural homecoming, celebrating the growth and sisterhood of the two R&B legends.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

Sisterhood Summit: Beyoncé & Solange Show Love To Brandy & Monica During Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour NJ Stop was originally published on bossip.com