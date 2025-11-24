Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Conspiracy Charges

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Future’s Free Bandz artist, FBG Casino, has found himself in some deep trouble.

According to reports, the rapper was recently taken in by the FBI and DEA after allegedly being caught with fentanyl. The feds are attempting to hit him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. Rico Deville Buice, also known as FBG Casino, was at his Airbnb in Forest Park, Georgia, when federal agents pulled up on him.

Reports claim the FBI recovered 21 kilos of fentanyl. The ATL rapper reportedly attempted to escape before being caught shortly after. Alongside the drugs, agents allegedly found a total of $380K in the Airbnb. The money was spread out, $300K was found in a cardboard box, and the other $80K was in a Goyard bag.

Also finding $4K in the Free Banddz rapper’s pocket,

The FBI is requesting to keep him behind bars with no bail. Future’s brother, Casino, is also being accused of lying about certain sources of income. Earning over $2K a month as a studio manager, owning a $4 million home, and having a fleet of foreign cars has made the feds raise their eyebrows. Not only has FBG Casino run into legal trouble, but the head honcho, Future, has also been in the news recently.

The Purple Reign artist has been accused of stealing the concept of his “MIXTAPE PLUTO” cover. Photographer Garey C. Gomez is claiming that Pluto used his photo without his permission. There has been no update on where they stand in this current legal battle. More news to come as the story develops.

