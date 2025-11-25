Listen Live
Close
Music

Metro Boomin Drops Major Keys on Career, and Life

Metro Boomin Drops Major Keys on Career, and Life Outside the Studio

Metro Boomin opens up about his rise to fame and the personal side of his life beyond the studio

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Metro Boomin POTC Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Metro Boomin, the super-producer behind some of modern hip-hop’s biggest hits, recently sat down for an exclusive interview on Posted on the Corner with Incognito and DJ Misses, giving fans a rare look into his journey and creative mind. The conversation was packed with gems, touching on everything from his come-up in Atlanta to his advice for the next generation.

Metro credits Atlanta’s vibrant music scene for shaping his signature sound. He reflected on the influence of pioneers like Zaytoven and Lex Luger, who paved the way for his trap-infused beats. This foundation proved crucial as he began building relationships with top-tier artists. He shared memorable studio stories, including a standout session with Future, and explained how these collaborations helped him evolve as a producer within the ever-changing landscape of hip-hop.

RELATED STORY: STREAMED: Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains,’ Latto Connects With GloRilla For “FTCU” & More

RELATED STORY: Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing

Beyond the music, Metro Boomin got personal. When asked for his biggest lesson learned, his answer was simple but powerful: the importance of saving money. He also offered a glimpse into his life outside of music, revealing a hidden passion for tennis and golf. In a surprising twist, he even mentioned an interest in acting, citing Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” as an inspiration.

Looking back on his career, Metro offered advice to up-and-coming producers, stressing the need to stay true to their sound while learning from mentors. He also discussed the importance of finding balance, sharing his own journey of prioritizing health and family amidst a demanding career. Throughout the interview, Metro’s message was clear: success is about more than just hit records. It’s about building a legacy grounded in authenticity, smart decisions, and personal well-being. From studio cheat codes to his favorite unreleased tracks, the producer gave an insightful look at the man behind the beats.

READ MORE STORIES

Metro Boomin Drops Major Keys on Career, and Life Outside the Studio was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Charges

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Conspiracy Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
H. Rap Brown at a Press Conference

Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, aka H. Rap Brown, Dies At 82

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Make Surprise Appearance At The Formula 1 Grand Prix

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close