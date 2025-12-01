World AIDS Day: Where To Get Tested In Metro Atlanta
HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health challenge in the United States, with over 39,000 new diagnoses reported in 2023. The South, including Georgia, continues to bear the brunt of the epidemic, accounting for 51% of all new cases. Metro Atlanta, in particular, has one of the highest rates of HIV in the country, with African Americans disproportionately affected, making up 72% of cases despite being 46% of the population.
Access to testing is a critical step in combating the spread of HIV. In honor of World AIDS Day (Dec. 1), we highlight key locations in Metro Atlanta where you can get tested, ensuring you have the resources to take control of your health.
Here’s a list of current locations in Metro Atlanta where you can get tested for HIV:
- AID Atlanta
- Address: 1605 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
- Services: Free HIV and STI testing (4th Generation and INSTI Rapid Tests), pre- and post-test counseling.
- Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM.
- Contact: 800-551-2728
- Website: AID Atlanta Testing
- Cobb & Douglas Public Health
- Locations:
- Acworth-Kennesaw Public Health Center
- Marietta Public Health Center (Building A)
- Douglas Public Health Center
- Smyrna Public Health Center
- Services: Free rapid HIV testing with results in 60 seconds, PrEP services.
- Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
- Contact: 770-514-2815
- Website: Cobb & Douglas HIV Testing
- Locations:
- SisterLove, Inc.
- Mobile Clinic: The Healthy Love Bus provides free HIV testing and sexual health services across the Southeast.
- Services: HIV, STI, and pregnancy testing, peer counseling, and linkage to care.
- Contact: Request Mobile Clinic
- Website: SisterLove
These locations offer accessible and confidential testing services to help you take control of your health.
