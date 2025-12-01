Listen Live
TSA to Add a Fee for Passengers Without REAL ID

Published on December 1, 2025

Starting on Feb. 1, the Transportation Security Administration will charge a $45 fee for passengers without a REAL ID, who will have to go through additional identity verification at security checkpoints. The fee is meant to cover the costs of the new system, including technology and administrative expenses. The new process is optional and does not guarantee access to airport secure areas, and other acceptable forms of ID include a passport, enhanced driver’s license/ID, or military ID. The REAL ID law, passed in 2005, finally went into effect in May 2025 after years of delays.

