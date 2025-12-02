Atlanta Hawks To Host “Outkast Night” This Week

Outkast's Big Boi will be in attendance to receive a special acknowledgment from the team.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to honor Outkast with a special theme night.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 3) at 7:30 pm when the Hawks host the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena. Classic Outkast records will play throughout the game, and there will be special presentations to look out for.

The Hawks confirmed that the first 5000 fans will receive an exclusive Outkast figurine set, created by Handmade by Robots.

“These collectible vinyl figures feature a unique, hand-knit design of Outkast in Atlanta Hawks gear and are produced by robots,” the Hawks confirmed via press release.

In addition, Big Boi will be in attendance to receive a special acknowledgment to celebrate Outkast’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fellow Dungeon Family member Sleepy Brown will also be in attendance.

Outkast’s alma mater, Tri-Cities High School in East Point, will also show love during the game. The school’s Marching Bulldog Band will play a musical tribute at halftime, under the direction of Dr. Tarik Rowland.

Tickets for the game are on sale at Hawks.com/tickets.