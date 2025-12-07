Who’s Still Cookin? This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to Sean P (YoungBloodz)

“This week, Sean P East (YoungBloodz) reminds everybody he’s still cookin’! Sean P dropped a memorable verse on Jermaine Dupri’s new project, that left fans salivating for more, and hast been off the races ever sense! His latest installment is a song called “Frenemies” where he brings his legendary and undeniable cadence, tone and lyrical athleticism to the track. He also has visuals to match that are popping up all over social media. The video features some of his Attic Crew compadres like Big Floaty & Pretty “PK” Ken, giving his cult fans some nostalgia and new fans some familiar faces to research. Check out the video here!

Sean P rocks the stage as Reec hypes the crowd at a Juneteenth Celebration performance

