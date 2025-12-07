Listen Live
Close
Music

This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to Sean P East

Who’s Still Cookin? This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to Sean P (YoungBloodz)

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

“This week, Sean P East (YoungBloodz) reminds everybody he’s still cookin’! Sean P dropped a memorable verse on Jermaine Dupri’s new project, that left fans salivating for more, and hast been off the races ever sense! His latest installment is a song called “Frenemies” where he brings his legendary and undeniable cadence, tone and lyrical athleticism to the track. He also has visuals to match that are popping up all over social media. The video features some of his Attic Crew compadres like Big Floaty & Pretty “PK” Ken, giving his cult fans some nostalgia and new fans some familiar faces to research. Check out the video here!

Juneteenth Reec 2024

Sean P rocks the stage as Reec hypes the crowd at a Juneteenth Celebration performance

Who’s Still Cookin? This week’s Pick of the Week by Reec goes to Sean P (YoungBloodz) was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Sounds About White: Donald Trump Removes MLK Day & Juneteenth As Free-Entry Day For US National Parks, Adds His Birthday To The List

Hip-Hop Wired
Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Donald Trump Awarded Participation Trophy aka "Peace Prize" By FIFA

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors - NBA

A Selfless Pass Ends One Of The Greatest Records In NBA History

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close