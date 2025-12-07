Listen Live
Close
News

Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! annual holiday give away 12/19

Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! Our annual holiday give away is Saturday, December 20th

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! 

Our annual holiday give away is Saturday, December 20th from 12pm–2pm at Generation of Hope Church (While supplies last)

LOCATION: 2589 Tilson Rd, Decatur, GA 30032

Free toys, bikes, senior gifts & more for the community! And the first 107 recipients will receive a turkey! 

Reec and Junior are broadcasting LIVE on Majic 107.5/97.5

Brought to you by Positive American Youth, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, Generation of Hope, HBCU Change, and the Georgia Spartans. Powered by Radio One Atlanta

Chick or Treat

REEC POSING AS “SANTA”

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAY’S 2024

Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! Our annual holiday give away is Saturday, December 20th was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Sounds About White: Donald Trump Removes MLK Day & Juneteenth As Free-Entry Day For US National Parks, Adds His Birthday To The List

Hip-Hop Wired
Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Donald Trump Awarded Participation Trophy aka "Peace Prize" By FIFA

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors - NBA

A Selfless Pass Ends One Of The Greatest Records In NBA History

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close