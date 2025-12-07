Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! Our annual holiday give away is Saturday, December 20th

Hope for the Holidays Giveaway! annual holiday give away 12/19
Our annual holiday give away is Saturday, December 20th from 12pm–2pm at Generation of Hope Church (While supplies last)
LOCATION: 2589 Tilson Rd, Decatur, GA 30032
Free toys, bikes, senior gifts & more for the community! And the first 107 recipients will receive a turkey!
Reec and Junior are broadcasting LIVE on Majic 107.5/97.5
Brought to you by Positive American Youth, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, Generation of Hope, HBCU Change, and the Georgia Spartans. Powered by Radio One Atlanta
REEC POSING AS “SANTA”
HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAY’S 2024
