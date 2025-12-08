FBG Casino Released From Prison After Facing RICO Charges, Denies Snitching Allegations

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Close friend of Future, FBG Casino, has been released from prison.

The Free Bandz rapper was reportedly caught with 21 kilograms of fentanyl and charged with possession and intent to distribute. He was taken into the feds after agents conducted a raid at an Airbnb in Forest Park, Georgia, on November 14th. According to reports, federal authorities executed the operation at the rented property, where they allegedly seized 21 kilos of fentanyl. Casino reportedly attempted to make a run for it, but was caught shortly afterward.

Agents also uncovered a large amount of cash inside the Airbnb, authorities allege that it was roughly $380,000 recovered. About $300,000 was packed inside a cardboard box, and another $80,000 was stored in a Goyard bag. An additional $4,000 was reportedly found in FBG Casino’s pocket during the arrest.

Less than a month since the initial arrest, Future’s affiliate, FBG Casino, is free. Although bail was initially denied, the request was reviewed by a magistrate judge less than two weeks later, and ultimately a $100,000 bail was set. The news immediately sparked online speculation that Casino allegedly cooperated with police to secure his release; the rapper denied the claims right away, according to HotNewHipHop.

Casino’s attorney, Nicole Moorman, has represented several high-profile clients, including Lil Durk and Trouble. Jonathan Butler of the Moorman Law Firm’s management team released a statement defending Casino, emphasizing that his release was due to legal representation, not snitching:

“The reason Casino got a bond and is home is because of @_kingcole (Nicole Moorman). The best lawyers in the federal court system you can obtain. There’s nothing fishy about why he’s home. He got a lawyer who goes above and beyond for their clients.”

The Different rapper is currently on house arrest, with strict rules, such as wearing an ankle monitor and no alcohol consumption.

FBG Casino Released From Prison After Facing RICO Charges, Denies Snitching Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com