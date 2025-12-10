FREE CHIPOTLE!

Chipotle is hooking people up with free burritos this weekend, and everyone is hyped. On Saturday, December 13, if you buy a burrito after 4 p.m., Chipotle will give you another entrée for free. That means you can grab your favorite burrito, bowl, or tacos and get a second one without paying extra. It’s a buy-one-get-one deal, and you can even score up to five free items in one order if you’re rolling deep with friends or family.

The best part is that you don’t need a code or an app—just walk into a participating Chipotle and order. The deal only works in stores, so you won’t get it online or through delivery. It’s the perfect excuse to grab dinner with your crew, try a new order, or just enjoy a free meal. So, if you love burritos, bowls, and all things Chipotle, make sure to roll through after 4 p.m. this Saturday and enjoy the freebie!

