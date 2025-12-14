‘Hello, It’s Me!’ Cardi B Rocks Saudi Arabia With Hits During Her Soundstorm Festival Performance

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Cardi B has international appeal and she’s proven it again with her show-stopping performance at the Soundstorm Festival in Saudi Arabia.

After days of building anticipation around her headlining stint, Cardi finally took to the stage, playing hit after hit for the sold out crowd. Dressed in a bedazzled, culturally-appropriate outfit, the “Hello” rapper made sure to keep her set clean for the Saudi Arabian audience.

Tracks from her latest album, Am I The Drama?, like “Pretty & Petty,” “Magnet,” and “Hello” were crowd pleasers, but her older tracks really set the stage on fire. From “Bartier Cardi” to “I Like It,” her fans were out to prove that she is always welcome back to the Middle East. She even took time to go into the audience and connect with them face-to-face.

According to REVOLT, Cardi made sure to incorporate their culture into her set by way of staging and costuming but she really sealed the deal when addressing the crowd, saying, “As-salamu alaykum! Thank you for having me in your country. Everything is mashallah.”

In true Cardi fashion, she’s been taking the moment to infuse her authenticity into promoting her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour. While working out in a head-to-toe abaya dress, the mom of four teased that the secret to her postpartum weight loss was the stress of preparing for the tour she promised fans that she’d give her all to, despite having just given birth a month ago. She urged fans to put her concert tickets under the tree for their loved ones before they’re all sold out.

Cardi fans will definitely have a lot to look forward to if her latest performances are any indication. Her typical high-energy sets haven’t been deterred by her recent pregnancies and she’s still serving body every step of the way.

