Trey Songz Arrested in Nightclub Altercation, Faces Multiple Charges

R&B singer Trey Songz is facing new legal trouble in New York following two early morning incidents in Manhattan. Prosecutors say the 41 year old artist was arrested after an alleged altercation with a nightclub employee at Dramma Night Club in Times Square after being told the venue was closing around 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 4. He was arraigned Sunday on an assault charge connected to that incident.



Authorities also charged Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, with second degree criminal mischief stemming from a separate situation later that morning at Mira, a restaurant and hookah lounge. Prosecutors allege about $1,500 in damage was caused, including broken hookahs, DJ equipment, and furniture. As he left court, Neverson briefly addressed a photographer, saying, “Have a good night, brother.”

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, says Neverson was confronted and provoked by individuals who attempted to surround him, adding that security stepped in to deescalate the situation amid confusion. Schuster said Neverson is cooperating fully and expressed confidence that the full context will become clear, while also noting that public figures are often targeted for confrontation.

