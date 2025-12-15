Y’all Nasty! Atlanta Leads Global OnlyFans Spending in 2025

Atlanta has a thriving creator community and supportive fan base fueling its OnlyFans dominance.

Atlanta is no stranger to being on top. From dominating hip-hop to shaping nightlife, the city has always been a cultural powerhouse. Now, it’s leading in a new space: OnlyFans.

In 2025, Atlanta ranked #1 globally for per-capita spending on the platform, with locals dropping $525,476 per 10,000 people. That’s a total of $26.2 million spent this year. This puts Atlanta ahead of cities like Orlando, Milan, and Miami, proving once again that ATL is always setting trends.





Why Atlanta is Owning the OnlyFans Game



So, what makes Atlanta the OnlyFans capital? A few things:

Creators Everywhere : Atlanta is home to a ton of influencers, models, and entertainers who thrive on platforms like OnlyFans.

: Atlanta is home to a ton of influencers, models, and entertainers who thrive on platforms like OnlyFans. Supportive Vibes : People here love to back independent creators and keep the money flowing locally.

: People here love to back independent creators and keep the money flowing locally. Young and Tech-Savvy : With a population that’s all about apps and digital content, it’s no surprise ATL is leading the charge.

: With a population that’s all about apps and digital content, it’s no surprise ATL is leading the charge. Privacy Wins: Unlike likes and comments on Instagram, OnlyFans offers a more private way to support creators.

Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, summed it up: “Atlanta has always been a cultural trendsetter. The data now proves it extends to digital intimacy too.”





How Atlanta Compares to the World



While Atlanta isn’t the biggest spender overall (it’s #14 in total dollars spent), it’s #1 when you look at spending per person. That means ATL is outpacing global hotspots like Milan and Zurich when it comes to supporting creators.





What’s Next for Atlanta?



OnlyFans and similar platforms are only getting bigger, and Atlanta is right at the center of it all. With its strong community of creators and fans, the city is shaping the future of digital entertainment. From music to movies to now OnlyFans, Atlanta keeps proving it’s the place where culture happens first.

So congratulations to you, ATL… or maybe, stop being nasty, ATL. Eh, either response is warranted.

