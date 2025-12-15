Ultimate Guide to Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Metro Atlanta & North Georgia

Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Atlanta & North Georgia You Must Visit
- Buckhead's Blind Elf pop-up offers festive decor, seasonal cocktails, and holiday snacks.
- Midtown's 5Church and Virtue rooftop bar feature holiday-themed drinks and cozy atmosphere.
- North Georgia towns like Alpharetta, Roswell, and Marietta host a variety of themed pop-ups.
The holiday season is here, and Metro Atlanta is transforming into a festive playground. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to get into the spirit, look no further than the city’s incredible lineup of holiday pop-up bars. These spots go all out with over-the-top decorations, creative cocktails, and an atmosphere that’s pure magic. Get ready to explore our ultimate guide to the must-visit holiday bars across Atlanta and North Georgia for 2025, courtesy of our friends at Fox 5 Atlanta.
Atlanta & Fulton County
Blind Elf at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar
Location: 128 East Andrews Dr NE, Atlanta
This Buckhead staple is back with its Blind Elf pop-up. Expect wall-to-wall festive décor, a menu of seasonal cocktails, and tasty holiday snacks. It’s a popular spot, so making reservations is a good idea. The bar opens daily at 4 p.m.
The Americano’s Hot Chocolate Bar
Location: 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
Warm up this winter at The Americano’s specialty hot chocolate bar. Running through January 31, this pop-up serves both boozy and non-alcoholic hot chocolates every Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can also grab an espresso martini to keep the energy going.
Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew
Location: 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta
Celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah, the Chrismukkah Bar is a unique mashup of holiday traditions. Open Thursday through Monday evenings until December 21, it offers a special menu of festive bites and drinks for everyone.
5Church Midtown & Virtue Holiday Bar
Location: Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
Located in the heart of Midtown, 5Church and its rooftop bar, Virtue, are decked out for the holidays. Enjoy creative cocktails like the S’mores Old Fashioned, Gingerbread Martini, and Santa’s Hat. It’s open seven nights a week, making it a convenient stop for holiday cheer.
Holiday Cantina at Chichería Mexican Kitchen
Location: 1231 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta
Experience a Mexican holiday celebration at the Holiday Cantina. This pop-up features themed drinks and festive dishes with a Latin twist. It’s open daily through New Year’s Day, offering a different flavor for your holiday outings.
Johnny’s Hideaway Holiday Nights
Location: 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
Known as “Atlanta’s Living Room,” this iconic retro lounge embraces the season with classic décor and timeless music. It’s the perfect spot to gather with friends and family for a nostalgic night of dancing and holiday cocktails.
Westside Sleigh at Westside Motor Lounge
Location: 725 Echo St NW, Atlanta
Westside Motor Lounge transforms into a holiday wonderland with its Westside Sleigh takeover. Look forward to themed cocktails, pop-up chef menus, live music, and even fun contests. The spot opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.
Miracle Bar at Apres Diem
Location: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
The original holiday bar that started it all in Atlanta is back at Apres Diem. Miracle Bar is known for its over-the-top, kitschy décor and a menu of festive cocktails and treats that will have you feeling jolly.
Christmas at Dad’s
Location: 870 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta
Step into a nostalgic holiday dream at Christmas at Dad’s. This pop-up offers a cozy experience with kitschy décor, comforting food, warm cocktails, and a photobooth to capture the memories.
North (Highland) Pole at Amore e Amore
Location: 467 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Enjoy an Italian holiday feast at the North (Highland) Pole. This fully decorated experience includes themed dishes, special cocktails, and even visits from Santa. Reservations are highly recommended for this popular dining event.
Reverence at the Epicurean Hotel
Location: 1117 West Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
For a more upscale holiday experience, head to Reverence. You can dine in decorated igloos on the patio, enjoy housemade hot chocolate, and try a seasonal prix fixe menu.
Little Christmas Spirit
Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Little Spirit gets a festive makeover, becoming Little Christmas Spirit for the holidays. Sip on mulled wine, enjoy seasonal dishes, and snap a pic in the photo booth.
Holiday Bar at the Den at Beetlecat
Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Beetlecat’s downstairs lounge, The Den, is transformed with thousands of twinkling lights and tinsel. This holiday bar serves up a menu of creative cocktails in a cozy, festive setting.
Yeppa’s Apres Ski Lounge
Location: 825 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Get the feel of a ski chalet right in Atlanta. Yeppa’s patio pop-up features fire pits, winter cocktails, and even snow effects. On weekends, you can enjoy a champagne toast.
Holiday Social Bar on The Roof
Location: Ponce City Market Rooftop, Atlanta
Take in stunning skyline views while sipping on seasonal drinks at the Holiday Social Bar on The Roof at Ponce City Market. It’s a festive experience with a breathtaking backdrop.
MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar
Location: Ponce City Market Tower, Atlanta
For an elevated holiday cocktail experience, visit MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar. With expansive city views and a menu of themed drinks, it’s a sophisticated spot to celebrate. Reservations are suggested.
How The Grinch Stole 7th House
Location: 7th House, Adair Park, Atlanta
This cocktail spot is embracing its inner Grinch with a fun, themed pop-up. Enjoy Grinch-inspired drinks like It’s ’Cause I’m Green and Lou’s Eggnog. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Holiday Belle Bar at Southern Belle
Location: 1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
Open only on Sundays in December, the Holiday Belle Bar serves cocktails and snacks inspired by classic seasonal films. It’s a unique and intimate way to celebrate.
Caribbean Christmas at La Semilla
Location: 780 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta
This vegan Latin restaurant turns into a Caribbean Christmas paradise. Enjoy coquitos, hot chocolate, and other festive snacks with a tropical twist.
Festiveman and Long Haul Lounge at Floridaman/Breaker Breaker
Location: 841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta
Floridaman becomes Festiveman with bright holiday décor and themed cocktails. Its indoor lounge offers cozy winter comfort dishes that are available through February.
Boeven Bar at Halfway Crooks Beer
Location: 60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta
This Christmas pop-up features special holiday ale, festive cocktails, and limited-edition merchandise for the beer lovers in your crew.
Elf’d at Wood’s Chapel BBQ
Location: 85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta
Your favorite BBQ spot gets an “Elf”-themed makeover. Enjoy holiday food, themed cocktails, and décor inspired by the beloved Christmas movie.
Tinsel & Spurs at Side Saddle Wine Saloon
Location: 568 Boulevard SE, Atlanta
This cozy wine saloon offers mulled wine, holiday cocktails, and themed shots through December. It’s a perfect spot for a more relaxed holiday gathering.
Gingerbread House Pop-Up Bar
Location: Stone House Tap, 12595 Crabapple Road, Milton
This isn’t just a pop-up; it’s a real-life gingerbread house bar. Enjoy a large selection of holiday cocktails, live music, and other festivities. It’s open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
DeKalb County
Tiki Holiday at S.O.S. Tiki Bar
Location: 340 Church St, Decatur
Escape to a tropical Christmas at S.O.S. Tiki Bar. This pop-up offers rum-forward cocktails and nostalgic holiday décor. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m.
Cobb County / Marietta
Santa’s Speakeasy at Marlow’s Tavern
Location: East Cobb & Woodstock
Marlow’s Tavern hosts a speakeasy-style experience all December. Enjoy festive small plates and holiday cocktails in a cozy, intimate setting.
Buddy’s Pop-Up Christmas Rooftop Bar at Huey Luey’s
Location: 3338 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
This rooftop bar is decked out with twinkling décor and plays a festive Christmas playlist. Try seasonal craft cocktails like the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins.”
Classic Holiday Bar at The Third Door
Location: 131 Church St, Marietta
Debuting a new holiday concept this year, The Third Door offers a fresh cocktail menu and a classic seasonal theme.
Gianni & Mac’s
Location: 85 Church Street, Marietta
This Italian-inspired ski chalet pop-up transforms Marietta Square into a winter escape with festive dishes and après-ski cocktails.
Glover Park Brewery
Location: 65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta
From December 5 to 30, this brewery gets an “A Christmas Story”-themed makeover with seasonal drinks and festive touches.
Hamp & Harry’s
Location: 168 Roswell St NE, Marietta
Get the full “Home Alone” experience at Hamp & Harry’s. From November 18 to December 31, enjoy themed cocktails, live music, and even brunch with Santa.
Schoolhouse Brewing
Location: 840 Franklin Ct, Marietta
This brewery is hosting a Grinch-themed takeover with cozy Whoville-inspired décor and seasonal brews through December 31.
Three Roses Tavern
Location: 105 North Park Square, Marietta
Another “Elf”-themed pop-up, Three Roses Tavern features festive décor, themed cocktails, and seasonal bites all December.
Marietta Melt Yard
Location: 800 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
Running through early January, this “Home Alone”-themed pop-up delivers big on both its menu and festive décor.
North Fulton (Alpharetta / Roswell)
Miracle on Main St.
Location: The Hamilton Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
This reservation-only pop-up is filled with kitschy décor and professionally crafted seasonal cocktails. It’s a true nostalgic holiday experience.
Elf’d Up at Up on the Roof
Location: 33 S Main St, Alpharetta
This rooftop pop-up offers creative cocktails, boozy hot chocolate, and a full food menu, all with great views.
Angel Bar at From the Earth Brewing
Location: 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
From November 28 to January 4, this brewery transforms with a dazzling display of lights and holiday décor, serving seasonal bites and cocktails.
Santa Social at Mercantile Social
Location: 20 N Main St, Alpharetta
For the 21+ crowd, this bar becomes the North Pole with themed drinks and seasonal bites.
Truck & Tap Christmas Pop-Up – Alpharetta
Location: 30 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
Enjoy holiday cocktails, craft beer, and rotating food trucks at this festive pop-up.
Cherokee, Gwinnett & Athens-Clarke Counties
Truck & Tap Christmas Pop-Up – Woodstock
Location: 8640 E. Main Street, Woodstock
This location features a great holiday cocktail menu, craft beer, food trucks, and live music on Thursdays.
Truck & Tap Holiday Pop-Up – Duluth
Location: 3137 Main Street, Duluth
Fully decked out with a life-size gingerbread house, this spot offers festive cocktails and live music from Thursday to Sunday.
Truck & Tap Christmas Pop-Up – Lawrenceville
Location: 175 S. Perry Street, Lawrenceville
This pop-up brings holiday cheer with seasonal drinks, craft beer, and food trucks.
Miracle at The Expat in Athens
Location: 1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens
Running from November 28 to December 31, this pop-up serves signature Miracle cocktails like the Christmapolitan in a festive setting. Reservations are recommended.
