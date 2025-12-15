Ultimate Guide to Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Metro Atlanta & North Georgia

The holiday season is here, and Metro Atlanta is transforming into a festive playground. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to get into the spirit, look no further than the city’s incredible lineup of holiday pop-up bars. These spots go all out with over-the-top decorations, creative cocktails, and an atmosphere that’s pure magic. Get ready to explore our ultimate guide to the must-visit holiday bars across Atlanta and North Georgia for 2025, courtesy of our friends at Fox 5 Atlanta .

Atlanta & Fulton County

Blind Elf at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar

Location: 128 East Andrews Dr NE, Atlanta

This Buckhead staple is back with its Blind Elf pop-up. Expect wall-to-wall festive décor, a menu of seasonal cocktails, and tasty holiday snacks. It’s a popular spot, so making reservations is a good idea. The bar opens daily at 4 p.m.

The Americano’s Hot Chocolate Bar

Location: 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

Warm up this winter at The Americano’s specialty hot chocolate bar. Running through January 31, this pop-up serves both boozy and non-alcoholic hot chocolates every Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can also grab an espresso martini to keep the energy going.

Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew

Location: 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta

Celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah, the Chrismukkah Bar is a unique mashup of holiday traditions. Open Thursday through Monday evenings until December 21, it offers a special menu of festive bites and drinks for everyone.

5Church Midtown & Virtue Holiday Bar

Location: Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Located in the heart of Midtown, 5Church and its rooftop bar, Virtue, are decked out for the holidays. Enjoy creative cocktails like the S’mores Old Fashioned, Gingerbread Martini, and Santa’s Hat. It’s open seven nights a week, making it a convenient stop for holiday cheer.

Holiday Cantina at Chichería Mexican Kitchen

Location: 1231 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta

Experience a Mexican holiday celebration at the Holiday Cantina. This pop-up features themed drinks and festive dishes with a Latin twist. It’s open daily through New Year’s Day, offering a different flavor for your holiday outings.

Johnny’s Hideaway Holiday Nights

Location: 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

Known as “Atlanta’s Living Room,” this iconic retro lounge embraces the season with classic décor and timeless music. It’s the perfect spot to gather with friends and family for a nostalgic night of dancing and holiday cocktails.

Westside Sleigh at Westside Motor Lounge

Location: 725 Echo St NW, Atlanta

Westside Motor Lounge transforms into a holiday wonderland with its Westside Sleigh takeover. Look forward to themed cocktails, pop-up chef menus, live music, and even fun contests. The spot opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

Miracle Bar at Apres Diem

Location: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

The original holiday bar that started it all in Atlanta is back at Apres Diem. Miracle Bar is known for its over-the-top, kitschy décor and a menu of festive cocktails and treats that will have you feeling jolly.

Christmas at Dad’s

Location: 870 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta

Step into a nostalgic holiday dream at Christmas at Dad’s. This pop-up offers a cozy experience with kitschy décor, comforting food, warm cocktails, and a photobooth to capture the memories.

North (Highland) Pole at Amore e Amore

Location: 467 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Enjoy an Italian holiday feast at the North (Highland) Pole. This fully decorated experience includes themed dishes, special cocktails, and even visits from Santa. Reservations are highly recommended for this popular dining event.

Reverence at the Epicurean Hotel

Location: 1117 West Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

For a more upscale holiday experience, head to Reverence. You can dine in decorated igloos on the patio, enjoy housemade hot chocolate, and try a seasonal prix fixe menu.

Little Christmas Spirit

Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Little Spirit gets a festive makeover, becoming Little Christmas Spirit for the holidays. Sip on mulled wine, enjoy seasonal dishes, and snap a pic in the photo booth.

Holiday Bar at the Den at Beetlecat

Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Beetlecat’s downstairs lounge, The Den, is transformed with thousands of twinkling lights and tinsel. This holiday bar serves up a menu of creative cocktails in a cozy, festive setting.

Yeppa’s Apres Ski Lounge

Location: 825 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Get the feel of a ski chalet right in Atlanta. Yeppa’s patio pop-up features fire pits, winter cocktails, and even snow effects. On weekends, you can enjoy a champagne toast.

Holiday Social Bar on The Roof

Location: Ponce City Market Rooftop, Atlanta

Take in stunning skyline views while sipping on seasonal drinks at the Holiday Social Bar on The Roof at Ponce City Market. It’s a festive experience with a breathtaking backdrop.

MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar

Location: Ponce City Market Tower, Atlanta

For an elevated holiday cocktail experience, visit MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar. With expansive city views and a menu of themed drinks, it’s a sophisticated spot to celebrate. Reservations are suggested.

How The Grinch Stole 7th House

Location: 7th House, Adair Park, Atlanta

This cocktail spot is embracing its inner Grinch with a fun, themed pop-up. Enjoy Grinch-inspired drinks like It’s ’Cause I’m Green and Lou’s Eggnog. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Holiday Belle Bar at Southern Belle

Location: 1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Open only on Sundays in December, the Holiday Belle Bar serves cocktails and snacks inspired by classic seasonal films. It’s a unique and intimate way to celebrate.

Caribbean Christmas at La Semilla

Location: 780 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta

This vegan Latin restaurant turns into a Caribbean Christmas paradise. Enjoy coquitos, hot chocolate, and other festive snacks with a tropical twist.

Festiveman and Long Haul Lounge at Floridaman/Breaker Breaker

Location: 841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta

Floridaman becomes Festiveman with bright holiday décor and themed cocktails. Its indoor lounge offers cozy winter comfort dishes that are available through February.

Boeven Bar at Halfway Crooks Beer

Location: 60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta

This Christmas pop-up features special holiday ale, festive cocktails, and limited-edition merchandise for the beer lovers in your crew.

Elf’d at Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Location: 85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta

Your favorite BBQ spot gets an “Elf”-themed makeover. Enjoy holiday food, themed cocktails, and décor inspired by the beloved Christmas movie.

Tinsel & Spurs at Side Saddle Wine Saloon

Location: 568 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

This cozy wine saloon offers mulled wine, holiday cocktails, and themed shots through December. It’s a perfect spot for a more relaxed holiday gathering.

Gingerbread House Pop-Up Bar

Location: Stone House Tap, 12595 Crabapple Road, Milton

This isn’t just a pop-up; it’s a real-life gingerbread house bar. Enjoy a large selection of holiday cocktails, live music, and other festivities. It’s open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.