Atlanta is gearing up for this cold snap that’s about to hit us with freezing temps and wind chills, and the city is not playing around. They’re opening up warming centers so folks who need a place to get out the cold can stay safe and warm. They’re setting these up at spots like the Central Park Recreation Center and Old Adamsville Recreation Center, and they’ll be open overnight when the temperatures dip. Officials are even offering transportation from the Gateway Center to help folks get there and back. AJC

This just about comfort, it’s about safety. When temps fall below freezing, that can be dangerous for people without heat or a warm spot to hang, so these centers are there for anyone who needs them. Whether you’re struggling with power outages or just tryna avoid that bone-deep cold, these warming centers give you a place to stay, warm up, and even get a hot breakfast in the morning when you wake up. Let’s look out for one another out here — check it, share it, and stay warm!

Warming Centers Opening Ahead of Freezing Temperatures was originally published on majicatl.com