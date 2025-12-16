NYE in Atlanta: Goodbye Peach Drop, Hello Drones & Fireworks

New format decentralizes event, enhances public safety and reduces costs

Digital drone peach and synchronized fireworks visible across Atlanta neighborhoods

Transition from long-standing tradition sparks mixed reactions from residents

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The City of Atlanta is ringing in the New Year with a bold new twist on its iconic Peach Drop tradition. After decades of hosting the event in Underground Atlanta, the city has announced a reimagined celebration called “Countdown Over ATL,” featuring a dazzling combination of drones and synchronized fireworks displays.

“The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city’s New Year’s Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “However, this New Year’s Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL. We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta.”

The new format aims to make the celebration more inclusive and accessible. Instead of a single peach drop in one location, a digital drone peach will light up the skies over Midtown and Downtown Atlanta, followed by synchronized fireworks visible from neighborhoods across the city. “All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop, or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment,” Dickens added.

A Modern, Inclusive Celebration

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

City officials emphasized that the rebranding aligns with Mayor Dickens’ commitment to equity and accessibility. The new format decentralizes the event, reducing crowding in Downtown Atlanta and enhancing public safety. “This night of lights creates a signature midnight moment that is safe, elevated, and accessible to every neighborhood,” officials said. “This model pushes Atlanta towards the future.”

The cost of the event was also a factor in the change. The Peach Drop in 2024 cost $630,000, while the rebranded “Countdown Over ATL” is budgeted at $250,000.

Community Reactions

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Atlantans. Kayla Toure, a local resident, expressed optimism about the new format. “Instead of it just being downtown, you can see it from all over the city,” she told WANF-TV “That way, it’s not so dangerous, and everybody is not crowded in one area.”

Businesses are also gearing up for the revamped celebration. The Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, for instance, is offering special stay packages and promoting its Top Draft Sports Lounge terrace as a prime viewing spot. “And this is exactly where you want to be to enjoy those fireworks and the drone show,” said Taylor Cross, the hotel’s marketing manager.

A Farewell to Tradition

While many are excited about the new approach, some Atlantans are nostalgic for the Peach Drop, which has been a New Year’s Eve staple since 1989. “It’s sad that we can’t have our tradition,” Toure admitted. “But I also like the idea of growth. It gives everybody the opportunity to be a part of this new Atlanta tradition.”

The Peach Drop has faced challenges in recent years, including cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical issues. The last Peach Drop was held in 2024 after a hiatus since 2018.

As Atlanta ushers in a new era of New Year’s Eve celebrations, “Countdown Over ATL” promises to light up the city in a way that reflects its vibrant, forward-thinking spirit. Whether you’re on a rooftop, in your backyard, or at a local hotspot, this reimagined tradition ensures that everyone can join in the festivities.

NYE in Atlanta: Goodbye Peach Drop, Hello Drones & Fireworks was originally published on majicatl.com