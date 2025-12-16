Devin Steel’s Top 5 Hip-Hop Albums of the Year (+1 You Didn’t See Coming)

✕

It’s that time of year again—the year-end wrap-up where we argue over who really ran the culture. Hot 107.9 Program Director Devin Steel is weighing in with his personal top five picks, plus a bonus “plus one” that took even him by surprise. This isn’t just about radio hits; it’s about the grit, the flow, and the albums that kept Atlanta rocking all year long.

Kicking off the list at number five is the smooth collaboration Life is Beautiful by Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist. Steel calls it a “top three, top four” contender for real hip-hop heads, praising the chemistry between Chainz’s lyrics and Larry June’s unique delivery. Cardi B holds down the number four spot with her long-awaited return, Am I The Drama, delivering a project with “no skips” that proves she can still make hits while balancing life, a tour, and a new baby.

Coming in at number three is Atlanta’s own JID with The Forever Story. Steel describes it as the closest thing to a Dungeon Family album we’ve had in years, shouting out the track “Skate” as an “Atlanta 142 BPM skating rink classic.” The number two spot goes to the Clipse reunion on Let God Sort Them Out, a “masterclass in samples” that brings Pusha T and Malice back together for the first time since ’09.

But the crown? That goes to Kendrick Lamar and GNX, which was released in November 2024, but clearly was still making an impact at the top of 2025. Steel didn’t hold back on the praise, noting the album’s depth and symbolism. “The album should be studied for years. It’s probably gonna be a college class,” Steel says, emphasizing how K. Dot questioned the authenticity of the entire game.

And for the “plus one”? It’s Tyler, the Creator with Don’t Tap The Glass. Steel admits it took him a minute to get it, but Tyler’s marketing genius won him over. “Let this be a masterclass of marketing 101 for you,” Steel advises, noting how Tyler completely reinvented himself just months after his previous work, Chromakopia.

From the raw lyricism of Kendrick to the innovative marketing of Tyler, this year’s list proves hip-hop is as diverse and dominant as ever before.