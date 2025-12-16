Source: LANVIN / Lanvin

Future has been getting fly for more than a decade, and now he’s finally getting his flowers.

The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has officially recognized the Atlanta rapper’s influence by naming him a Friend of the House. The brand confirmed the news in a statement praising Hendrix’s creative impact and global appeal:

“Future embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry, and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences. His unique style and creative vision make him an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.”

From red carpets to major festival stages, the Dirty Sprite rapper has consistently chosen Louis Vuitton. Most recently, Future stepped out at this year’s Met Gala rocking a gray Louis Vuitton quarter-zip designed by the brand’s creative director, Pharrell Williams, months before the TikTok quarter-zip trend took over social media (no Matcha in sight, though).

Future has also repped the fashion house in his music over the years. On “Same Damn Time,” he famously rapped, Spent so much on Louis, gave me free champagne.” He continued the trend on his recent MIXTAPE PLUTO project, shouting out the brand on “BRAZZIER” with the line, “Popped so many tags, I forgot how many cars I got, wrapped a soldier rag ‘round the gun, Louis Vuitton.

Similar to A$AP Rocky, Pluto has been winning in the music game for a long time; now he’s racking up the wins in the fashion world.

Future Welcomed As The Newest Member Of The Louis Vuitton Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com