Atlanta Beltline Invites Artists to Showcase Talents in Exhibition

Seeking applicants for Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee, Artist Registry, and Arts & Culture Review Panel.

Initiatives aim to transform Beltline into a premier outdoor gallery, showcasing Atlanta's diverse creativity.

Opportunities coincide with Beltline expansion and Atlanta's hosting of 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Atlanta Beltline Art, the public art initiative that annually transforms the Beltline corridor into one of the nation’s largest outdoor galleries, is inviting the public to take part in bringing new creative works and cultural experiences to the trail for its 2026 exhibition season.

Beginning this month, three new opportunities are open for application: the Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee (BPAAC), the Arts & Culture Review Panel and the Public Art Artist Registry.

The open calls come as Atlanta Beltline prepares for an eventful 2026 to include the completion of another significant portion of the 22-mile trail and an increase in visitors as the entire city prepares for FIFA World Cup™.

Since 2010, the Beltline has activated the expanding trail into a living canvas that showcases the diversity, creativity and energy of Atlanta’s communities. It annually brings hundreds of temporary artworks and live performance experiences to the trail as well as surrounding parks and neighborhoods. Each year, the program works to expand access, elevate emerging voices and strengthen Atlanta’s identity as a hub for creativity.

These calls for participation are a direct reflection of that mission by providing more opportunities for local artists and ensuring that decision-making around public art is transparent, equitable and reflective of the community.

Atlanta Beltline Art Open Calls

Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee (BPAAC)

Application Deadline: Friday, Jan. 2, 3:30 p.m. EST

The Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee plays a critical role in guiding the curatorial direction of Atlanta Beltline Art. The Beltline created BPAAC to serve as an advisory committee to the Atlanta Beltline Art Program by working closely with staff to review and advise on public art projects and commissions. The committee reviews Atlanta Beltline Art’s panel -selected artists, external exhibition proposals, creative partnerships, and more. Applicants must live within the City of Atlanta, ideally in a Beltline-adjacent neighborhood. Membership is a two-year volunteer role and meets monthly.



Pre-Qualified Public Art Artist Registry

Application Deadline: Friday, Jan. 16, 3:30 p.m. EST

Atlanta Beltline Art is also accepting applications for its Pre-Qualified Public Art Artist Registry, a pool of vetted visual and performing artists considered for future projects along the Beltline. Artists working across mediums, including sculpture, murals, dance, music, theater, photography, fashion, film and more, are encouraged to apply. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, including residency or business operations within the City of Atlanta.

Arts and Culture Review Panel

Application Deadline: Friday, Jan. 30, 3:30 p.m. EST

The Arts & Culture Review Panel serves as the first phase of the review process for a variety of artistic and cultural project proposals. Panelists then make formal recommendations to the Beltline Public Art Advisory Committee (BPAAC). The panel is made up of a mix of local residents, art professionals, community representatives, and knowledgeable laypersons. Each panel is composed to ensure diverse points of view are provided and considered throughout the process.

Atlanta Beltline Invites Artists to Showcase Talents in Exhibition was originally published on majicatl.com