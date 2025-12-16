State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard

State Farm Arena ranked 7th globally among non-stadium venues with over 15,000 capacity.

The venue grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors in 2024-2025.

State Farm Arena hosted 94 non-Hawks events, featuring top artists and events, solidifying its role as a cultural hub.

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena has solidified its reputation as a premier entertainment destination, earning a spot among the world’s top venues in Billboard’s 2025 rankings. The arena was ranked No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 7 globally in the category of non-stadium venues with a capacity exceeding 15,000.

Between October 2024 and September 2025, State Farm Arena grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors. This marks the third consecutive year the venue has been featured in Billboard’s top 10 rankings, climbing from No. 9 in 2024.

Trey Feazell, Executive Vice President of Programming, celebrated the achievement, attributing it to the team’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and artists. “We are proud to make our arena a global destination for the biggest acts and moments,” he said.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The venue hosted 94 non-Hawks events during the ranking period, including performances by Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Usher, and Shakira, as well as WWE pay-per-view events and a sold-out WNBA game. Looking ahead, the 2026 lineup features stars like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga.

State Farm Arena’s consistent recognition underscores its role as a cultural and entertainment hub, drawing fans from around the globe to Atlanta.

Top Venues of 2025

(15,001+ Capacity)

Rank Venue/City Gross Attendance Shows 1 Sphere Las Vegas $370.3M 1.7M 105 2 O2 Arena London $281.9M 2.5M 200 3 Madison Square Garden New York $251.1M 1.8M 127 4 Kia Forum Inglewood $139.2M 1.1M 101 5 Qudos Bank Arena Sydney $127.7M 1.2M 109 6 Barclays Center Brooklyn $125M 962K 91 7 State Farm Arena Atlanta $121.1M 939K 94 8 Movistar Arena Madrid $120.6M 1.8M 158 9 Prudential Center Newark $114.8M 981K 108 10 Chase Center San Francisco $113.7M 530K 52 11 Movistar Arena Santiago $98.9M 1.7M 190 12 TD Garden Boston $98.8M 917K 76 13 Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia $94.4M 961K 80 14 United Center Chicago $92.3M 681K 51 15 Scotiabank Arena Toronto $90.9M 808K 63 16 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas $90.8M 450K 39 17 Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot San Juan $88.1M 1.1M 88 18 Kaseya Center Miami $84.2M 590K 70 19 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam $82.4M 801K 58 20 Palacio de los Deportes Mexico City $82.1M 1.2M 77 21 American Airlines Center Dallas $76.7M 678K 64 22 Bridgestone Arena Nashville $73.7M 743K 68 23 Co-Op Live Manchester $73.6M 730K 48 24 Intuit Dome Inglewood $71.9M 402K 39 25 Rod Laver Arena Melbourne $67.2M 620K 54

State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard was originally published on majicatl.com