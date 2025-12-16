Nice Try, Trolls! Tamar Braxton Denies Having An Affair With Birdman, Says She Introduced Cash Money Millionaire To Her Sister, Toni

Tamar Braxton is finally setting the record straight regarding recent rumors alleging that she was hooking up with her sister’s spouse after a viral Verzuz moment between them. “It’s my brother!” said Tamar about the Cash Money millionaire who’s “Un-breaking” her sister, Toni Braxton’s, heart.

The man-stealing allegations followed after statements made by her sister, Towanda Braxton, during an intense episode of The Braxtons that aired in late October. If you missed the drama, things got heated between Tamar, Towanda, and their sister Toni after Towanda accused Tamar of stealing money from her for years. On top of that, Towanda suggested that Tamar Braxton had been involved with Toni’s men in the past, with fans alleging that Towanda was hinting that Birdman was one of said men. The accusation caught fans off guard, leading to a whirlwind of speculation.

Tamar Braxton sets the Record Straight About Birdman during an interview with Sherri Shepherd.

However, during a Dec.15 interview with Sherri Shepherd, Tamar took the opportunity to address the accusations and make it clear: she would never betray her sisters.

Tamar explained that things had gotten even more tense between her, Toni, and Towanda after she was filmed wiping sweat off of Birdman’s head at his VERZUZ battle earlier that month. This incident sent fans into a frenzy, questioning the nature of her relationship with Birdman, who is rumored to be married to Toni. Tamar, however, quickly put the rumors to rest, clarifying that she and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Williams, are nothing more than friends.

Tamar told Sherri Shepherd:

“Where does that rumor come from? The truth is, I introduced Toni to her husband. Bryan and I were friends first, okay? Like real, platonic friends. He was actually dating one of my friends a long time ago. So when they broke up, Bryan and I became really good friends. Then, he started talking about my sister. I was like, you know, my sister’s married, please go sit down somewhere. When Toni got a divorce, he was serious about her. And made his way in.”

She further explained that Towanda’s accusation was particularly painful, not just because it wasn’t true, but also because it was based on false information from someone who had been “abusive” toward her in the past.

Wiping Birdman’s Sweat: No Romantic Gesture

When the topic of Tamar wiping Birdman’s sweat off his head came up again, Tamar was quick to make it clear that it wasn’t a romantic gesture at all. In fact, she said it was nothing more than a friendly act of support for her sister, who couldn’t make it to the event. Tamar also stressed that she and Birdman are very close, and that her relationship with him is nothing but familial.

“Now he’s my brother-in-law. It’s my brother—my blood. Let me tell you how close we are. Me, Toni, and Bryan will be on three-way all day…When I was wiping the sweat off of him, first of all, it was water,” she clarified, noting how she was having fun and in the moment. “Yeah, you know, I was just like, wipe me down! I was in it!”

Tamar Braxton Said She Was Embarrassed To Watch The ‘Braxtons’ Fight, Credits Her Mom For Helping To Rebuild Bonds

Reflecting on the emotional fallout from the explosive argument between her and her sisters, Tamar Braxton admitted that the whole situation was embarrassing. However, she quickly noted that family disagreements are common and that it’s just part of life.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

“I was embarrassed for me and my sisters to a degree. And the reason why I wasn’t all the way embarrassed is because this is what families do. I was just on TV, right? How many barbecues have you been to where your uncles done got to fighting—It just happens. But I was really embarrassed for my mother because these are not her girls. She’s done an amazing job raising us, and I know that’s something that she didn’t want to see or didn’t deserve to see on national TV.”

Where do the Braxton Sisters Stand now?

Fortunately, Tamar shared that the sisters are now in a much better place, working through their issues and focusing on healing. She also credited their mother, Evelyn Braxton, for stepping in and encouraging them to apologize to each other and rebuild their bond.

“We’re in a better space now,” Tamar said. “I think that everyone is taking accountability for their part in what happened, both publicly and privately. Now, it’s time for healing. If healing means we don’t speak every day, or we speak every now and then, and when we do speak, it’s pleasant and cool, that’s good enough for me. What I don’t want is for us to speak all the time and have it be chaos and negativity. I don’t want that. Those are not the memories I want to have.”

