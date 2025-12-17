Celebrating New Year’s Eve in ATL? Here’s Some Ideas

Atlanta is making a big change for New Year’s Eve. Instead of bringing back the old Peach Drop where people gathered downtown to watch a giant peach drop at midnight, the city is doing something new called “Countdown Over ATL.” FOX 5 Atlanta+1

This year, Atlanta will celebrate with bright fireworks and a special peach made of drones in the sky that you can see from different parts of the city — not just one crowded spot.

The mayor says this new way is meant to be safer and easier for everyone. You won’t have to travel far or fight big crowds — you can watch from your neighborhood, your rooftop, or your backyard with your family and friends.

Some people feel sad the Peach Drop tradition is changing, but others are excited to celebrate in a bigger, city-wide way that brings the New Year to all of Atlanta.

If you are celebrating NYE indoors this year, here are some options:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air for eight hours this year, featuring Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, HUNTR/X, Charlie Puth, 50 Cent, Post Malone, and Demi Lovato.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be headlined by Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Bailey Zimmerman, with performances from Riley Green, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Gretchen Wilson.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air at 8 p.m.-4 a.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+. The Nashville New Year’s Eve programming will start at 8 p.m. and run until 1:30 a.m. EST—with a pause for local news—on ABC.

