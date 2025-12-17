Atlanta Crowned Best U.S. City for Christmas Celebrations in 2025

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta has officially been crowned the best city in the United States to celebrate Christmas, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The ranking, which evaluated 100 of the largest cities across 28 key metrics, highlights Atlanta’s festive spirit, affordability, and holiday charm.

Why Atlanta Stands Out

WalletHub’s study placed Atlanta at the top of the list with a total score of 63.36, excelling in categories like “Traditions & Fun” and “Shopping.” The city boasts an abundance of bakeries, holiday decoration shops, and card stores, making it a haven for those looking to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit. Additionally, Atlanta ranks high for its affordable, high-quality restaurants, perfect for families who want to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank.

A City That Gives Back

Atlanta’s generosity also played a significant role in its top ranking. The city is ninth in the nation for the percentage of residents who donate clothing to charity and ranks 13th for online donations per capita. This giving spirit is a testament to the community’s commitment to spreading holiday cheer.

Festive Fun for Everyone

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From Christmas tree farms to Google searches for holiday-related activities, Atlantans are enthusiastic about celebrating the season. The city also offers a variety of attractions and events, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Other Top Cities

Following Atlanta, the top five cities for Christmas celebrations include San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, and Las Vegas. These cities also excelled in categories like shopping, generosity, and holiday traditions.

Here’s the list of the top 30 cities to celebrate Christmas in 2025, according to WalletHub:

Atlanta, GA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Miami, FL Pittsburgh, PA New Orleans, LA Cincinnati, OH Chicago, IL Birmingham, AL Honolulu, HI New York, NY Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN Wichita, KS Phoenix, AZ Tampa, FL Washington, DC St. Paul, MN Austin, TX San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX Scottsdale, AZ Sacramento, CA

These cities were ranked based on factors like traditions, fun, generosity, shopping, and costs, making them the most festive and affordable places to celebrate Christmas.

Atlanta Crowned Best U.S. City for Christmas Celebrations in 2025 was originally published on majicatl.com