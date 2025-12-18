‘Live Wire’ Featuring Mickey Factz

Source: iONE / Urban One

On the second episode of Hip-Hop Wired’s digital show, Live Wire, we linked up with Bronx, N.Y., rapper Mickey Factz.

With two new records, “Bring It Back” and “We Won,” the veteran MC had plenty to discuss. The Morning Hustle’s host Lore’l had a deep one-on-one conversation with Factz, diving deeper into the inspiration behind his latest music. He also teased his upcoming project, One Above All, which will be fully produced by Awsme J. Mickey revealed he found the producer’s beat on YouTube and decided to build an entire project with Awsme J.

Kicking things off with “Bring It Back,” Factz admits to being in a different bag for the recording process. “This is one of the first times where I just like very confident, very brash, very cursing a lot, this was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Yo I’m really him,’” he said.

Mickey also opened up to Lore’l about how hard he can be on himself lyrically, explaining that he holds himself to the same standards he expects from other MCs. “I believe my opinion holds some weight so I have to hold myself to an even higher standard or people are going to be looking at me like, ‘You’re telling me this but you’re doing this.’ It’s gonna look ridiculous,” says Factz.

The “Click Clack” rapper briefly detoured from the music talk to joke about his ongoing battle with social media’s Explore page, which at one point was flooded with thirst traps. Factz shared that he stopped liking and commenting fire emojis altogether in an effort to “purify” his algorithm. After cleaning up his page and eliminating distractions, he explained what the studio sessions behind the new music looked like:

“It was my engineer, it was myself, we had three women there because women are the best A&Rs. They were like, ‘This doesn’t sound like something Mickey would do, this doesn’t sound like the person that you are,'” he says. “I was like the is how i’m feeling right now. I knew I was in the right direction when we put the records together.”

After being in the game for years, Mickey also makes it clear that he is grateful for all the fans who have supported him, including the new ones.

When it came to the second track, “We Won,” Mickey said the record drew inspiration from a triumphant mindset and was meant to make listeners feel like they already won. “It gave like a Clipse vibe. This is one of those joints I wanted people to feel like we already won. Life is life so we livin’, we alive, we already won,” he states.

Check out the full interview with Mickey Factz on Live Wire & his performance of his new record, “Bring It Back”:

‘Live Wire’ Featuring Mickey Factz was originally published on hiphopwired.com