Former Atlanta News Anchor Crowned “Survivor” Winner

Louie wins $1M prize and Survivor title, tying record for most immunity wins by a female contestant.

Louie's journey from newsroom to wilderness inspires others chasing their dreams.

Louie and ally Rizo Velovic to compete in upcoming all-star Survivor 50 season.

Savannah Louie, a former Atlanta news anchor, has traded the newsroom for the wilderness and emerged victorious as the winner of Survivor Season 49. The dramatic finale, which aired Wednesday night, crowned Louie as the Sole Survivor, earning her the $1 million prize and a place in Survivor history.

A Historic Win

Louie’s journey on Survivor was nothing short of remarkable. Competing in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, she overcame early struggles to dominate in both strategy and physical challenges. Her victory in a tense fire-making challenge secured her spot in the final three, where she faced off against Sophi Balerdi and Sage Ahrens-Nichols. The jury ultimately awarded Louie the title in a 5-2-1 vote, praising her resilience and strategic gameplay.

This season also marked a milestone for the franchise, featuring the first all-women final three in over a decade. Louie tied a long-standing record for most individual immunity wins by a female contestant in a single season, with four victories.

From Newsroom to Wilderness

Before her Survivor triumph, Louie built a successful career in journalism. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she worked as a news anchor in Knoxville, San Antonio, and St. Louis before joining Atlanta News First in 2021. In 2024, she left the industry to pursue a career in marketing, citing a desire for better work-life balance.

Reflecting on her decision to leave journalism, Louie shared on Instagram, “My decision to pursue journalism was fueled by an intention to make the world a better place. We can’t foster change in our community without being aware of WHAT is going on in our community.”

A Dream Realized

A lifelong fan of Survivor, Louie described competing on the show as a dream come true. “Winning Survivor was years in the making,” she said. Her preparation and determination paid off, as she not only won the game but also secured a spot in the upcoming all-star season, Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, set to premiere in February 2026.

What’s Next for Savannah Louie?

Louie’s journey is far from over. As reported by PEOPLE, she and her ally, Rizo Velovic, will return to Fiji for the highly anticipated all-star season. With fans voting on key aspects of the game, the stakes are higher than ever.

As Louie transitions from Sole Survivor to all-star competitor, her story serves as an inspiration for anyone chasing their dreams—whether in the newsroom or on a remote island.

