Tory Lanez Says He’s Not a “Monster” in First Prison Interview

Tory Lanez has broken his silence in his first on-camera interview since being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Speaking from the California Men’s Colony, Lanez maintained his innocence and revealed plans to appeal his conviction, citing new evidence that he claims was not presented during his trial.

“I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming,” Lanez told NBC News. His legal team is now gearing up for a fresh appeal to the California Supreme Court, alleging that key evidence was kept under wraps during his 2022 trial. Specifically, Lanez’s attorney, Crystal Morgan, pointed to a document from Megan’s medical records that reportedly mentions bullet fragments being removed and handed to a security guard. But here’s the kicker: Lanez’s team claims they never saw this document during the trial. “It’s missing from our date-stamped official copy of evidence,” Morgan said, adding that this could’ve changed the game for their defense.

Lanez also addressed the public perception of him, saying, “I’ve never been violent towards a woman. I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman.” He expressed frustration over being portrayed as a “monster” and added, “I feel like I was catapulted into this poster child for the unprotection of Black women, and it’s just so unlike me.”

While Lanez fights for his freedom, he’s also opening up about the mental toll of prison life. He revealed he’s been through some serious trauma, including a near-fatal stabbing earlier this year. “Truthfully, I’ve done my best to keep my head above water, but mentally, I’ve gone through trauma that I sometimes even struggle with,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about how the case has affected her as well. She’s faced online harassment, threats, and even had to get a restraining order against Lanez. The drama is far from over, and both artists are still dealing with the fallout of one of hip-hop’s most talked-about cases. Stay tuned—this story isn’t going anywhere.

Watch the full interview below: