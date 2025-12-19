Atlanta’s 2025 Google Trends: A Year in Entertainment
Atlanta’s 2025 Google search trends reveal a city buzzing with music, sports, and cultural curiosity. Topping the charts in music, local favorite Mariah the Scientist captivated audiences with her hit “Burning Blue,” while Taylor Swift’s “Wood” and Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” also dominated playlists. The Saja Boys made a double impact with their track “Your Idol,” solidifying their place in Atlanta’s music scene.
On the live entertainment front, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” was a must-see, alongside NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” and “Breezy Bowl XX” featuring Chris Brown. Sports fans were equally thrilled, with the UFC showdown between Usman and Buckley drawing massive attention. The Home Run Derby also made waves, proving Atlanta’s love for high-energy events.
The city’s curiosity extended to slang, with terms like “67,” “Sharking,” and “Chuzz” sparking searches. Meanwhile, jerseys of stars like Travis Kelce and Baker Mayfield flew off shelves, reflecting Atlanta’s sports enthusiasm.
From chart-topping hits to unforgettable live events, 2025 was a year where Atlanta’s vibrant culture shone brightly. Whether through music, sports, or the latest slang, the city stayed at the forefront of entertainment and trends.
MOST SEARCHED SONGS
- “Soda Pop” – Saja Boys (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)
- “Burning Blue” – Mariah The Scientist
- “Wood” – Taylor Swift
- “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
- “Your Idol” – Saja Boys (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)
MOST SEARCHED TICKETS
- “Make America Slime Again” Tour – NBA Youngboy
- “Cowboy Carter” Tour – Beyoncé
- “Breezy Bowl XX” – Chris Brown
- UFC: Usman vs. Buckley
- MLB Home Run Derby
Most Searched Slang
- 6-7
- Sharking
- Chuzz
- PMO
- Slime
Most Searched Jerseys
- Chris Brown – “Breezy Bowl XX” Tour
- Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona
- Jeff Teague – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs