Atlanta’s 2025 Google Trends: A Year in Entertainment

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Atlanta’s 2025 Google search trends reveal a city buzzing with music, sports, and cultural curiosity. Topping the charts in music, local favorite Mariah the Scientist captivated audiences with her hit “Burning Blue,” while Taylor Swift’s “Wood” and Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” also dominated playlists. The Saja Boys made a double impact with their track “Your Idol,” solidifying their place in Atlanta’s music scene.

On the live entertainment front, Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” was a must-see, alongside NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” and “Breezy Bowl XX” featuring Chris Brown. Sports fans were equally thrilled, with the UFC showdown between Usman and Buckley drawing massive attention. The Home Run Derby also made waves, proving Atlanta’s love for high-energy events.

The city’s curiosity extended to slang, with terms like “67,” “Sharking,” and “Chuzz” sparking searches. Meanwhile, jerseys of stars like Travis Kelce and Baker Mayfield flew off shelves, reflecting Atlanta’s sports enthusiasm.

From chart-topping hits to unforgettable live events, 2025 was a year where Atlanta’s vibrant culture shone brightly. Whether through music, sports, or the latest slang, the city stayed at the forefront of entertainment and trends.