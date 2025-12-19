19-Year-Old Dies in Fall from Iconic ‘Stranger Things’ Building

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A tragic accident early Friday morning claimed the life of 19-year-old Leah Palmirotto, who fell from a vacant building on Emory University’s Briarcliff campus.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the building, known for its use as a filming location for popular shows like Stranger Things, has become a site of intrigue for urban explorers despite being fenced off and officially off-limits.

Authorities responded to the scene near North Decatur Road shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a fall. Palmirotto, part of a group exploring the abandoned structure, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the group gained access by climbing over a chain-link fence surrounding the five-story building, known as Building A. The structure, once home to the Georgia Mental Health Institute, has been owned by Emory University for years.

The building’s fame as Hawkins National Laboratory in Stranger Things and its appearances in other productions like The Vampire Diaries have made it a magnet for thrill-seekers. However, its deteriorating condition and restricted access underscore the dangers of unauthorized entry.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the group’s presence on the property and the events leading to the fatal fall. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with exploring abandoned sites.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

